Preview: Galatasaray vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

Galatasaray welcome Barcelona to RAMS Park on Tuesday night for their second fixture in the 2026-27 Champions League league phase.

The Turkish champions will be looking to respond after losing 3-1 away to Sporting CP in their European opener, while the Spanish champions arrive in Istanbul having beaten Feyenoord 5-1 and maintained their perfect start to the La Liga season.

Match preview

Galatasaray head into this contest looking to make their home advantage count after a disappointing start to their European campaign.

Okan Buruk's side took the lead against Sporting CP through a Goncalo Inacio own goal but conceded three times to lose 3-1 in Lisbon, a result that leaves them needing a stronger performance against one of the league phase's most dangerous attacking sides.

Their domestic form has offered greater encouragement, as Galatasaray beat Kasimpasa 3-1 on Friday, with Abdulkerim Bardakci opening the scoring before Baris Alper Yilmaz and Mario Lemina struck late to secure the victory.

That result lifted the reigning champions to 16 points from seven league matches, although their 4-0 defeat away to Trabzonspor just before the break showed they can be vulnerable when opponents find space to attack.

The atmosphere at RAMS Park could be an important factor, as home form was key to their UCL campaign last season, with home wins over Liverpool and Bodo/Glimt helped secure a spot in the knockout phases where they also beat Juventus and Liverpool (again).

© Iconsport / Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona, meanwhile, have made an emphatic start to the new campaign, as Hansi Flick's side opened their Champions League season by beating Feyenoord 5-1 and followed that result with a sequence of convincing domestic performances.

Their 3-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday extended their winning start in La Liga to eight matches, with Anthony Gordon, Gabriel Jesus and Jules Kounde all finding the net.

The triumph over Getafe made it nine wins from nine for the Catalan side, the first time they have achieved that since 1935-36.

They have a chance to extend the winning streak and their record on the road in the UCL is encouraging, having lost just one of their last six UCL away games (W3, D2).

The Catalan club also have the upper hand when both teams met in the past in this competition, winning five of their eight previous Champions League meetings with Galatasaray, with two draws and just one defeat.

The visitors also won 2-1 on their last trip to Istanbul when both teams met in the 2021-22 Europa League last 16 after they had played a goalless draw at Camp Nou.

Galatasaray Champions League form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Barcelona Champions League form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Galatasaray are monitoring Victor Osimhen after the striker returned from an adductor injury last time out, featuring from the bench against Kasımpasa and helped set up Lemina's stoppage-time goal, but whether he is ready to start against Barcelona remains an important selection question.

Wilfried Singo has also been listed as doubtful with a thigh problem, while Lucas Torreira was sent off against Kasimpasa, but that domestic dismissal does not rule him out of this European fixture.

Barcelona will be without Raphinha, who missed the Getafe match with a thigh problem and is expected to remain unavailable for the trip to Istanbul.

Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji are also sidelined, while Frenkie de Jong's availability remains uncertain as he works towards a return.

Gabriel Jesus is likely to keep his place after scoring against Getafe, with Gordon and Lamine Yamal competing to provide the width and penetration in attack.

Defender Eric Garcia missed the opening match against Feyenoord due to a one-match suspension, but should be back for this one.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Gul, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara, Akgun; Sane, Yilmaz, Leao

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri, Olmo; Yamal, Jesus, Gordon

We say: Galatasaray 1-3 Barcelona

Galatasaray's home support and recent domestic win should help them make this a competitive contest, but Barcelona arrive with greater attacking consistency and a stronger run of results.

The visitors have scored freely in both the Champions League and La Liga, and their movement across the front line could expose the spaces that the hosts leave when pushing forward.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.