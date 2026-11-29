Three days on from their one-sided league meeting, Inter Milan and Genoa will reconvene for a Coppa Italia last-16 tie when they clash at San Siro on Tuesday.

Now taking their first step in defence of the trophy, Inter won Saturday’s Serie A contest 4-0 to extend their dominance over the Grifone.

Match preview

Although Genoa briefly posed a threat, with Milutin Osmajic seeing two headers brilliantly saved by Ivan Provedel, Inter ultimately cruised to yet another home win against their Ligurian visitors.

Lautaro Martinez broke the deadlock before Marcus Thuram scored twice, either side of a Petar Sucic penalty, so the reigning champions have won 10 of their first 13 league games.

The Nerazzurri may still trail surprise leaders Lazio, but they have recorded some positive results since losing the season’s first Derby della Madonnina to AC Milan.

Aside from a frantic 4-4 draw with Atalanta, Cristian Chivu’s side have won four games across all competitions without conceding, improving their Champions League chances and keeping pace with both Rome clubs in Serie A.

Now, Inter must start their defence of the Coppa Italia, which was won by beating Lazio at Stadio Olimpico towards the end of last term - inevitably, captain Martinez was also on target that day.

Having won the last 13 league meetings at San Siro - while keeping 11 clean sheets - they will expect to beat Genoa again and set up a quarter-final against Bologna or Serie B leaders Palermo.

© Imago / IPA Sport

While their hosts are just entering this edition of the Coppa Italia, Genoa had to come through two ties to reach the third round, previously eliminating second-tier pair Ascoli and Sudtirol.

The Grifone are now aiming to break beyond the last 16, after exiting at that stage in nine of the last 11 years - including a 4-0 defeat to Atalanta last term.

Fans may dream of repeating their lone cup triumph, which was way back in 1937, but top-flight survival is the priority despite a recent upturn.

Since Daniele De Rossi swerved the sack during the October international break, his rejuvenated side have shot up the Serie A standings, swapping the drop zone for the top half.

Even accounting for Saturday’s heavy loss, Genoa have won five of their last eight league matches - but facing Inter usually ends in the same result.

Either home or away, the Ligurian club have won none of the last 15 meetings, so they may hope to hold out for 90 minutes and force a penalty shootout.

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

Genoa Coppa Italia form:

Genoa form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Both coaches are likely to rotate their squad in midweek, so two very different XIs will line up on Tuesday evening.

Chivu could introduce fringe players such as Luis Henrique and Aleksandar Pavlovic, while John Stones might be ready for his first start since returning from injury.

Inter are still missing Ange Bonny, Alessandro Bastoni and set-piece specialist Hakan Calhanoglu; ex-Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez will also sit out, with Provedel continuing between the posts.

Meanwhile, Genoa forward Lorenzo Colombo recently suffered an ACL injury and is set to miss the rest of the season.

Leo Ostigard has been sidelined by illness and midfielder Morten Frendrup is struggling with an ankle issue.

In Colombo’s absence, it remains to be seen if Osmajic is rested; the Montenegrin striker has scored six Serie A goals this term and posed a threat to Inter at the weekend.

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Pavard, Stones, Augusto; Henrique, Zielinski, Stankovic, Mkhitaryan, Diouf; Esposito, L. Martinez

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Stolz; Marcandalli, Puczka, Vasquez; Drameh, Meichtry, Sow, Ellertsson; Venturino, El Shaarawy; Osmajic

We say: Inter Milan 2-0 Genoa

Neither side is expected to field a full-strength team for this cup tie, but Inter's squad runs so much deeper than Genoa's.

The Coppa Italia holders have also started tightening up a leaky defence, so they should comfortably keep the Grifone at arm's length.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.