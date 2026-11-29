Injury-hit Plymouth Argyle will be looking to end a run of four league games without victory when they welcome struggling Bromley to Home Park on Tuesday night.

Tom Cleverley's side sit in mid-table, just outside the League One playoff places, while Karl Robinson's Bromley are 23rd and coming off their first league defeat under their new boss.

Match preview

Plymouth were made to settle for a point at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, with Ronan Curtis's goal just before half-time cancelled out by Scott Hogan's equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time.

Cleverley described the 1-1 draw as a fair result, but it extended a difficult spell for the Pilgrims, who had taken just one point from their previous three league games, including a 2-0 home defeat to Peterborough United that the head coach admitted had played on his mind.

The former Manchester United midfielder has said his side need to rediscover their confidence, while a lengthy injury list continues to take its toll, with vice-captain Wes Harding among those missing at Wigan.

Argyle have taken 24 points from 17 matches, and with the playoff places only a few points away, Tuesday's visit from one of the division's weakest sides represents a big opportunity to get back on track.

© Imago

Bromley, meanwhile, are finding life tough in their first season in League One, with the Greater London side second-bottom, although they are just one point off safety in a congested relegation battle.

The Ravens parted company with Andy Woodman in late October with the club 23rd, and Robinson, the former MK Dons, Charlton and Oxford boss, was appointed on November 5 after a short interim spell under Byron Webster.

Robinson made an unbeaten start in the league, including a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers last Tuesday, but Saturday brought a chastening 3-0 home defeat to Burton Albion at a rain-soaked Hayes Lane, where Will Collar scored twice before Emeka Adiele added a third.

Robinson made a triple substitution three minutes before half-time and switched to a back three, but Bromley never threatened a comeback.

Defensive frailty has been Bromley's undoing this term; they have conceded heavily on several occasions, with their net already breached 37 times - more than any other team in the league - while scoring just 15 goals to leave them with the worst goal difference in the division.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

Bromley League One form:

D

L

L

W

D

L

Bromley form (all competitions):

L

L

L

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Plymouth have Bim Pepple, their leading league scorer with five goals, back in contention after recovering from a calf injury, while Tyreeq Bakinson also returned to the squad for the Wigan game and could feature again here.

Julio Pleguezuelo is still being managed cautiously following his calf problem, while Alex Mitchell has returned to training and could be available for Tuesday's match, though Joe Edwards, Michael Baidoo and Matty Sorinola remain injury concerns.

Will Evans served his suspension against Wigan and is available again, giving Cleverley another attacking option alongside Pepple, Caleb Watts and Owen Oseni, although the manager may be cautious with players recently returning from injury.

With Plymouth playing on Saturday before Tuesday's fixture, some rotation would not be surprising, particularly given the number of players returning to fitness and the need to manage their minutes.

As for Bromley, Robinson may stick with the back three he turned to against Burton, with goalkeeper Shamal George, Curtis Tilt and skipper Omar Sowunmi among those expected to feature.

Veteran striker Michael Cheek is likely to lead the line, with Victor Adeboyejo another attacking option as Bromley look to build on their recent performances.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Boateng, Ross, Hartridge; MacKenzie, Ibrahim, Curtis; Ameachi, Pepple, Watts

Bromley possible starting lineup:

George; Ifill, Oxford, Grant, Mendy; Saville, Conteh; Jones, McKiernan, Miller; Cheek

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Bromley

Plymouth have not been at their best of late, but the returns of Pepple should give them a real cutting edge against a Bromley side who were picked apart at home by Burton on Saturday.

The visitors have struggled badly at the back this season, and we are backing Argyle to take advantage and claim a comfortable home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.