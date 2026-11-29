The first Merseyside derby of the season will take place on Sunday, when Everton welcome Liverpool to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton come into the clash ninth in the Premier League table with 16 points after 11 matchweeks, whereas the Reds are fourth with 21 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Everton vs. Liverpool kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.00pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Everton vs. Liverpool being played?

Everton will host Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium, a ground with a capacity of 52,769.

How to watch Everton vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

For those that missed the game, BBC One will run a Match of the Day programme showing the best highlights of the day's action at 10.30pm until 12:00am.

What is at stake for Everton and Liverpool?

The Merseyside derby will be the 12th game of the Premier League season for both, and while nothing will be decided at this stage of the campaign, the result could still be crucial.

Liverpool may have ambitions of challenging for the title, and though the gap to Arsenal at the top is currently seven points, the Gunners could feasibly drop points against Manchester City on Sunday.

Everton will hope to qualify for Europe, and three points could see them rise as high as seventh, which was was a Europa League spot last season.

There is also the added bonus of beating a rival, and Reds boss Andoni Iraola will not want to lose his first ever clash with the Toffees as Liverpool manager.

> Our full preview of Everton vs. Liverpool can be viewed here