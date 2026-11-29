Aston Villa's hopes of signing Al Quadisiya forward Julian Quinones in January are reportedly remote, with the financial demands of a deal presenting a major obstacle.

The 29-year-old Mexico international emerged as a target for several Premier League clubs last summer following an eye-catching World Cup campaign in which he scored four times.

Chelsea were said to have lodged an offer for the attacker, while Villa contacted his representatives to discuss a possible switch to the West Midlands.

Despite remaining in Saudi Arabia, Quinones has continued to deliver in front of goal during the 2026-27 season, registering 12 goals and five assists across 17 outings for club and country.

Why Aston Villa face an uphill battle to sign Quinones

© Imago / ImagenShop

El Guardian via Sport Witness reports that interest from English clubs persists, although securing his services midway through the season would prove difficult for any Premier League suitor.

A chance to showcase his talents in Europe would reportedly appeal to Quinones, but there is little indication that his time in Saudi Arabia is nearing an end.

Al Quadisiya have no financial need to sell their leading marksman and would only contemplate his departure if a sizeable bid arrived.

Reports of an exceptionally high release clause, believed to be €182m (£152.8m), in his contract further strengthen the Saudi Pro League club's negotiating position.

have also been linked with the former Club America forward, although the French heavyweights have not yet formalised their interest with a bid.

Quinones's outstanding scoring figures in Saudi Arabia

© Imago

Since arriving in the Middle East in July 2024, Quinones has enhanced his standing with a formidable record in front of goal.

The forward has struck 50 times in 71 Saudi Pro League matches, while his overall tally for Al Quadisiya stands at an impressive 74 goals.

Such sustained productivity has frequently placed him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo among the league's leading scorers, prompting regular media comparisons between the pair.