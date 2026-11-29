Today's Bundesliga predictions include Borussia Dortmund's showdown against Bayer Leverkusen, and Augsburg's trip to Hoffenheim and a six-pointer in the top four between Freiburg and RB Leipzig.

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The Europa-Park Stadion is preparing to host a heavyweight Bundesliga clash on Sunday as high-flying Freiburg take on a free-scoring RB Leipzig side.

Both teams started the weekend in the top four, and both will be hoping to stay there as they look to give Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich a serious run for their money.

We say: Freiburg 2-2 RB Leipzig

There is little to separate both teams at the moment, meaning we could be in for a very tight and very entertaining heavyweight clash.

Goals are to be expected given how well both teams have performed in attacking areas, and a high-scoring draw is our prediction for Sunday’s tasty encounter.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs RB Leipzig, including team news and possible lineups

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Hoffenheim will be looking to build on their impressive comeback win over Sturm Graz in the Europa League when they welcome Augsburg to the SNP Arena this Sunday evening.

Consistency has been a big issue for Die Kraichgauer in recent weeks, while the visitors recently snapped a seven-match winless run in the Bundesliga.

We say: Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg

Hoffenheim have defensive concerns, but their formidable home record against Augsburg should give them confidence, having lost just one of their last 15 Bundesliga meetings on their own ground.

Augsburg, meanwhile, have lost their last three away league games and, with several senior players unavailable, could struggle to avoid another defeat against their bogey team.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups

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Borussia Dortmund face a tough test to maintain their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table on Sunday, when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Signal Iduna Park.

BVB are yet to lose in the league this season, while Die Werkself are searching for a fourth win on the bounce across all competitions.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Dortmund will be desperate to avoid surrendering the lead at the top of the table this weekend, and will lean on their defensive strength to make the difference on Sunday.

However, Leverkusen have been free-scoring on the road this season, and are likely to pose a serious challenge to BVB's ambitions.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen, including team news and possible lineups