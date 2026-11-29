Today's Serie A predictions include top-four hopefuls Como against fallen giants Juventus, while Roma host Monza at the Olimpico as they look to keep pace with league leaders Lazio.

© Imago

Two Serie A strugglers will meet in this week's Sunday lunchtime kickoff, as Udinese and Fiorentina vie for three precious points.

That tally separates the sides after 12 matchdays, with the hosts trailing behind their Viola visitors.

We say: Udinese 1-2 Fiorentina

Despite changing coaches, neither side can keep the back door shut, as only Sassuolo have conceded more goals in Serie A.

So, they should both find the net in a tense, scrappy match, which Fiorentina will win thanks to their stronger attack.

> Udinese vs. Fiorentina preview

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

After coming close to a rare away win in England, Napoli will return to their ailing domestic campaign on Sunday, when they visit Serie A strugglers Sassuolo.

The Partenopei pushed Manchester City hard in the Champions League, but they are still facing an early European exit; meanwhile, their hosts face a long fight for top-flight survival.

We say: Sassuolo 1-2 Napoli

The pressure is all on Napoli to beat free-falling Sassuolo, who last won in September and are still searching for an elusive clean sheet.

It may not be pretty, but the Partenopei should eventually prevail, given their greater firepower and experience.

> Sassuolo vs. Napoli preview

© Iconsport / Xinhua

After an impressive midweek result in Europe, Roma will resume their domestic title challenge when Monza visit Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

Now aiming to maintain pressure on leaders Lazio with a fifth straight Serie A win, the Giallorossi have just halted the reigning European champions.

We say: Roma 3-1 Monza

Precedent and present form both suggest Roma will continue their streak of Serie A wins.

The Giallorossi simply cannot stop scoring, while Monza have conceded at a rate above two goals per game.

> Roma vs. Monza preview

© Imago / Sportimage

Midweek winners in Europe, Como and Juventus will resume their pursuit of Serie A's top four when they clash at Stadio Sinigaglia on Sunday.

Both teams are on track to qualify directly for the last 16 in their continental campaigns, but they currently trail Italy's top quartet.

We say: Como 1-1 Juventus

Two of Italy's tightest defences will face off on Sunday night: since Spalletti's arrival in Turin last November, Juventus have kept 19 clean sheets and Como have 20.

While the hosts have been far more convincing, Juve are putting together a good run of results and their long absence list is starting to clear.

> Como vs. Juventus preview