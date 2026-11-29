Arsenal are reportedly yet to approach Borussia Dortmund about cutting short Ethan Nwaneri's frustrating loan stint when the January transfer window opens.

The 19-year-old Hale End product joined the German club on a season-long deal last summer after finding himself outside Mikel Arteta's first-team plans for 2026-27.

Having spent the latter half of last season on loan at Marseille, the England Under-21 international headed to Germany in search of consistent playing time in another of Europe's leading leagues.

Instead, opportunities have proved elusive for Nwaneri, who has struggled to establish himself in a Dortmund team leading the Bundesliga standings.

Arsenal 'yet to act' on Ethan Nwaneri recall

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Talk of a premature return to north London gathered momentum after Nwaneri's run without a start stretched back to the Union Berlin clash on October 17, with the midfielder also watching Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium from the bench.

Sport Witness reports that Arsenal retain the contractual right to end the loan agreement ahead of schedule, but the Premier League table-toppers have not contacted Dortmund about taking that step.

As things stand, there is nothing to suggest that the teenager is heading back to the Emirates before the end of the season.

An early recall would also come at a considerable cost, with Arsenal obliged to relinquish the loan fee and reimburse Dortmund for the wages they have paid during his stay.

Could January suitors prompt an Arsenal rethink?

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Arsenal's current stance is not necessarily definitive, with continued difficulties securing minutes under Niko Kovac potentially prompting a reassessment over the coming month.

A prolonged spell on the sidelines in Germany would do little to advance either Nwaneri's development or Arsenal's ambitions for one of their most promising academy graduates.

West Ham United are among the English sides reportedly monitoring the situation, with reports suggesting a January move could be explored if the midfielder becomes available.

Arsenal's decision-makers could yet opt for a change of course in January if the Hammers provide assurances over playing time.