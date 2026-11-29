Jose Mourinho aimed a pointed jibe at referee Cesar Soto Grado while taking full responsibility for Real Madrid's shock 2-1 La Liga defeat to Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Saturday's surprise loss snapped Los Blancos' 10-match winning streak across all competitions and inflicted their first home defeat of the 2026-27 campaign, denying them the chance to move level with Barcelona at the summit of the La Liga table.

Toni Martinez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after pouncing on a weak back pass from Dean Huijsen before Angel Perez rounded Thibaut Courtois to double the visitors' advantage on the hour mark.

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 69th minute from a Jude Bellingham assist, yet Madrid's comeback hopes were dashed late on when Bellingham received a second yellow card in the 88th minute.

Mourinho questions referee Soto Grado after Bellingham dismissal

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Jorge Ropero

Referee Soto Grado had initially awarded Real a late penalty after Bellingham went down under a challenge from Nicolas Valentini, only to overturn his decision following a VAR pitchside review and book the England international for simulation.

Bellingham, who had already been cautioned in the 74th minute, will now serve a suspension for Madrid's upcoming La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho highlighted Soto Grado's history of dismissing Madrid stars while expressing frustration over an unpunished counter-attacking foul on Mbappe.

"This referee... let's see who he expels next season, because two seasons ago it was Mbappe, last season I think it was Vini Jr., this season Bellingham; let's see if next season it's Courtois," Mourinho said.

"I think this referee likes to demonstrate his power, likes to show off that he's a phenomenon, and that's it."

Despite his irritation with the officiating, the Portuguese tactician refused to hide behind the controversial flashpoint, insisting: "It's not because of the referee that we lost. We lost because of us, and in this case, because of me, as I'm the boss, let's say."

Mourinho shuts down Vini Jr and Guler speculation

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Mourinho also moved swiftly to protect his dressing room when pressed on reported boos from the home crowd and potential frustration from Arda Guler, who was replaced by Carlos Espi just before the hour mark.

The Madrid boss urged reporters to keep their focus strictly on his own tactical errors rather than manufacturing internal dressing-room drama.

"You have your story now. Real Madrid lost," Mourinho stated. "There's no need to invent stories like Guler leaving angry, Vinicius being booed or me being booed for not substituting Vinicius. Focus on analysing our defeat, and there's no need to look for stories."

Dismissing any suggestion that individual players deserved to be singled out, Mourinho concluded that the entire squad fell short collectively and reiterated that the blame rests squarely on his shoulders.