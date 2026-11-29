Gameweek 12 of the 2026-27 Premier League season concludes in blockbuster fashion on Sunday afternoon, as Arsenal and Manchester City draw swords at the Emirates Stadium at 4.30pm.

The reigning champions have the chance to open up a nine-point lead over their challengers in crisis at the top of the Premier League table and are the bookies' favourites to prolong Enzo Maresca's misery in the English capital.

But what do the Sports Mole team expect to happen? Here, our reporters make their predictions for who they think will come out on top in Arsenal vs. Man City.

Barney Corkhill, Editor - Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Man City Premier League Match Preview ?? | "Arsenal Make Me Furious"

This game would have been much more eagerly anticipated just a few weeks ago, but it no longer feels like a genuine title clash between two realistic challengers.

Even ignoring the charges hanging over Man City, which cast doubt on the importance of any of their results from hereon in, their form has dropped off a cliff since the initially defiant reaction to the guilty verdict.

They've only won one of their last seven games across all competitions, and they haven't played particularly well in any of them.

For their part, Arsenal aren't exactly playing at the peak of their powers at the moment either, but this seems about as good a time to play Man City as any time in the last 10 years.

Add home advantage to that, and I can't look past a fairly routine Arsenal win in this one.

Matt Law, Football Editor - Arsenal

© Iconsport / PA Images

I am expecting Sunday's match to be close despite the fact that Man City are not in a great place at this moment in time. Arsenal are not exactly free-flowing in the final third of the field, but the Gunners are the better side and will be the favourites.

It should be close - 2-1 Arsenal.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator - Arsenal

© Iconsport / CTK

The defensive numbers make for dreadful reading for Man City, who have let in seven goals across their last three away games and are without a clean sheet in 10 fixtures in total.

A profligate Arsenal side may not be the best-placed to capitalise, as only one of their last five wins has been by more than a one-goal margin, but the champions should still demonstrate why they are champions and deal another blow to Man City's already-fading title hopes.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter - Arsenal

© Iconsport / SPI

Although you can never underestimate Manchester City, I find it hard to convincingly back Enzo Maresca’s men in their current state, especially as their defensive frailties are a growing concern.

Twenty goals conceded and no clean sheets in 10 games is simply not good enough for a side wishing to challenge at the very top. It has not been clicking in attack either, with Erling Haaland failing to score in three straight league matches.

Conversely, Mikel Arteta’s side hold a flawless home record in the Premier League this season and have completely flipped the script in this fixture by losing just two of their last nine meetings in all competitions (W4 D3).

Far bigger questions hang over Man City than Arsenal right now, and the Gunners should ultimately make home advantage count to effectively end City's fading title hopes before December.

Saikat Mandal, Reporter - Arsenal

© Imago / News Images

For all its unpredictability, football can be a wonderfully ironic game as well. Only a month ago, Enzo Maresca's Manchester City were surging forward like a river in full spate, looking so formidable that they appeared capable of running away with the title at a canter.



Arsenal, meanwhile, have picked up from where they left off last season and, despite a few uncharacteristic hiccups, remain perched at the summit, having already established a six-point cushion over City. The 'slow and steady' mantra is clearly serving Mikel Arteta's side rather handsomely.



It is safe to say that the tide has turned, and the timing is difficult to ignore, with City's downturn coming in the aftermath of their verdict. Whether the developments have exacted a significant psychological toll on the team is difficult to establish, but City now look a pale imitation of the formidable side they were at the start of the season.



At home, Arsenal's impregnable defence has proved incredibly difficult to breach, and the Gunners could deliver a potentially decisive blow to City's title ambitions as early as November.

Babatunde Kolawole, Reporter - Arsenal

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal are the favourites for the Premier League title and this is an opportunity to lay down a marker like they did against Liverpool at Anfield. City look vulnerable at the moment and the Gunners have all it takes to exploit their weaknesses.

Naim Beneddra, Reporter - Arsenal

© Iconsport / Paul Marriott/Alamy Live News

This duel has often been evenly matched in recent years, but this time I don’t think that’s the case. Given the current momentum of both sides, Arsenal are clear favourites and I can well see them sinking the Citizens and prolonging their period of doubt.

Maresca’s enchanted interlude with the Sky Blues is over, the certainties of the past are no longer there, and matches against the top teams in the league could prove very difficult this season.