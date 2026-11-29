Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham received mixed reviews from the Spanish media following Los Blancos' shock 2-1 home defeat to Alaves in La Liga.

Jose Mourinho's side were aiming for an 11th win on the spin in all competitions during Saturday night's fixture, but they ended the night with zero points and 10 men at the Bernabeu.

Goals either side of half time from Toni Martinez and Angel Perez gave Alaves a two-goal cushion, before Kylian Mbappe cut the deficit in half with just under 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

Bellingham laid the ball off to the Frenchman to claim his sixth assist of the season in all competitions, but the England international was then booked for an argument shortly afterwards before taking the walk of shame for a second bookable offence.

Bellingham initially won Real Madrid a penalty when he went down under the challenge of Alaves' Nicolas Valentini, but after checking the pitchside monitor, referee Cesar Soto Grado cancelled the spot kick and instead sent the midfielder off for simulation.

Mourinho aimed a dig at the referee following Bellingham's dismissal, but there was no unanimous verdict from the national Spanish media and Real Madrid-focused outlets on his performance.

What did the Spanish media say about Jude Bellingham's red card?

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Goal Espana gave Bellingham a mere 4/10 for a "night to forget", stating that his red card killed any Real hopes of a late turnaround, but Eldesmarque were slightly more measured, giving him a 5/10 for a "typical" display in which he was "dominant in duels".

Interestingly, Defensa Central completely overlooked Bellingham's sending-off, instead focusing on another "great game" from the England international in his "best form" as he received a 7.5.

Bernabeu Digital, meanwhile, labelled Bellingham's dive "alleged" and one of the "biggest controversies" of the evening, nevertheless handing him a 6.5 rating for a "tireless" display.

However, La Galerna described Bellingham's overall display as "disappointing", as while he demonstrated "impeccable" leadership and commitment, his finishing was poor before his expulsion.

Finally, an in-depth review from Madridsta Real labelled Bellingham's performance "insufficient" while handing him a 4.5 match rating, concluding a varied assessment of the 23-year-old's evening.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Jude Bellingham penalty incident?

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Jorge Ropero

While the replays appeared to show clear simulation from Bellingham, Mourinho revealed after the match that the Englishman was convinced a spot kick should have been given.

"The penalty, to be honest, I saw it on the bench, on the iPad, and it seemed doubtful to me," Mourinho told the press. "But Jude Bellingham says it's a penalty. When the player says it's a penalty, I have to believe it's a penalty.

"On the bench, it seemed to me that it might be an exaggerated penalty. But for now, I'm left with that feeling, but also with the certainty of what Jude Bellingham told me."

Mourinho's side could now fall six points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table if La Blaugrana beat Deportivo on Sunday, and they return to action away to Real Sociedad on Wednesday evening, when Bellingham will serve his suspension.