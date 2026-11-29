Lamine Yamal could be walking into a trap at Riazor on Sunday, with a former Barcelona teammate having handed Deportivo La Coruna a blueprint on how to get under the Spain international’s skin.

Marc Casado, who joined Depor on loan in the summer and remains under contract with the Catalan giants, has been briefing his new full-backs ahead of a reunion with his parent club.

The 23-year-old midfielder knows Yamal’s game inside out after their years together at Barcelona, and he has wasted no time putting that knowledge to use.

Casado lifts the lid on how to frustrate Yamal

The friendship has survived Casado’s exit from Camp Nou. The midfielder revealed that he spent time with Yamal, Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martin during the recent international break. Sentiment will be parked for 90 minutes on Sunday, though.

“I’ve spoken to the full-backs to explain a few things that frustrate him,” Casado told Mundo Deportivo.

Casado still rates Yamal as the best player in the world, and admitted that Depor would need bodies doubling up on the flank to have any realistic hope of keeping him quiet. Even then, he suggested, much will depend on which version of the teenager turns up.

Yamal is expected to return to action against Deportivo after a minor ankle problem ruled him out of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Sabah.

Shackling Yamal would only solve half the problem. Raphinha has been reinvented as a centre-forward under Hansi Flick and has plundered 19 goals in 16 appearances this season.

Casado admitted that the Brazilian’s displays in training during their time together meant his success in a new role had come as little surprise.

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Casado keeps Barcelona door ajar after summer exit

A two-time La Liga winner under Flick, Casado found minutes hard to come by in the second half of last season before agreeing to move on.

He revealed that the decision followed talks with Flick, sporting director Deco and president Joan Laporta, with all parties agreeing that a spell away from Camp Nou suited everyone.

The Blaugrana confirmed that the loan runs until June 30, 2027, while Deportivo reportedly hold an option to make the move permanent for €30m (£26m).

Casado has a further year left on his Barcelona deal beyond that date and has made clear that his long-term future will be assessed next summer.

For now, his focus is on nailing down a place at Riazor after recovering from a shoulder fracture. Sunday will be the first time he has lined up against the club where he came through the ranks.

His heart clearly still beats partly in Blaugrana colours. Asked for his ideal weekend, Casado wanted a Depor win, along with defeats for both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid so that Barcelona lose no ground on their title rivals.