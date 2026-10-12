Preview: Inter Miami vs New York City FC - prediction, team news, lineups

With six regular-season matches to go in the MLS, Inter Miami's quest to secure home advantage in the Best-of-3 series still hangs in the balance.

The Herons entertain New York City FC on Wednesday, October 14, with the visitors desperate for points to get into the playoff spots.

Match preview

It has not been a typical, dominant season for Inter Miami in the MLS, contrary to what was expected after clinching their maiden MLS Cup last term.

The Herons can be forgiven for that due to the change in head coach, with Kily Gonzalez hopping into the hot seat at the club.

The Lionel Messi-led outfit enter matchday 29 second in the Eastern Conference, a staggering 14 points adrift of current Supporters' Shield leaders, Nashville.

The home side have little room for error on Wednesday night, as Chicago, New England and Charlotte can all leapfrog them if Miami fail to secure three points.

Such is the importance for Gonzalez's men to continue their recent record against their opponents.

Inter beat NY City in each of the last three head-to-heads, including in the playoff semi-finals back in 2025.

© Iconsport / ProShots

Pascal Jansen led NY City to the playoffs in his first season at the helm, but it has been a poor one this time around.

The Boys in Blue have won just eight of their 28 league matches for a win percentage of 29%.

Still, there is a realistic chance for them to qualify for the playoffs, but they must start producing positive results.

NYC are on a run of winning just one of the last 10 matches, and are winless in their last three games on the bounce.

The signs do not look great for the visitors, especially with the hosts boasting a recent six-game unbeaten record at their new home base.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

D

D

W

D

L

W

New York City FC Major League Soccer form:

New York City FC form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Chris Arjoon Icon Sportswire

Just four days after his emotional international send-off with Argentina, Miami captain Messi resumed his domestic duties without skipping a beat.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice last week, taking his season's tally to 23 goals, four clear at the top of the MLS Golden Boot race ahead of Petar Musa of FC Dallas.

Gonzalez has a long list of players in the infirmary, including Yannick Bright, Facundo Mura, Mateo Silvetti, and Tadeo Allende.

The good news for the home side is that Santiago Morales is eligible again after serving his one-match suspension.

New York have also been decimated by injuries, with at least six absentees for this trip to Miami.

Drew Baiera, Arnau Farnos, Talles Magno, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks and Kai Trewin are all nursing leg injuries and will not be available for this midweek clash.

Mitja Illenic sat out last week's 2-1 defeat to Chicago Fire through injury, which means he is a doubt for the Herons clash.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Ayala, Galarza; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Martins, Sands, Cavallo, O'Neill, Perea; Ojeda, Mercau, Wolf; Martinez

We say: Inter Miami 4-1 New York City FC

Last weekend's 4-0 thrashing of DC United felt as if Inter Miami flicked a playoff switch within the team to prepare them for the final run-in.

The Herons last lost a competitive match to NYC in 2023, with the hosts currently unbeaten across seven head-to-heads, excluding friendlies.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.