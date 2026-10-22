Preview: Estrela Amadora vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

Having both secured victories in the Taca de Portugal last time out, Estrela Amadora and Casa Pia return to action in the Primeira Liga when they square off at the Estadio Joao Gomes on Saturday afternoon.

While Estrela picked up victories in both home and away meetings between the two sides last season, Os Gansos secured a 2-1 win when they squared off in a pre-season clash behind closed doors on July 18.

Match preview

Estrela Amadora avoided an early upset in their opening game of the 2026-27 Taca de Portugal campaign last Saturday when they secured a 2-1 victory over a dogged Fazendense side at the Estadio Dr. Jose Sousa Gomes.

The Campeonato de Portugal outfit held their own to keep the visitors at bay in the first half, but Tom Moustier netted on either side of Ivanilson’s 79th-minute equaliser to send the Tricolores through to the fourth round.

This was a timely lift for Estrela Amadora, who now turn their focus to the Primeira Liga, where they suffered back-to-back defeats against Academico Viseu and Arouca in their most recent two outings, having gone unbeaten in the opening six matches.

After netting 14 goals in the first six games, Pepa’s men failed to find the back of the net in their last two league outings, an area needing improvement sooner rather than later if they are to arrest their recent slump in form.

Estrela Amadora have picked up two wins and four draws from their eight Primeira Liga matches this season to collect 10 points and sit 10th in the league standings, but they could leapfrog Alverca and Braga into eighth place with a win on Saturday.

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Like this weekend’s hosts, Casa Pia kicked off their Taca de Portugal campaign on a winning note last Sunday when they edged out Campeonato de Portugal Alpendorada 1-0 in their third-round clash.

Abdu Dafe’s sending-off after the break saw Os Gansos play the final seven minutes one man down at the Estadio Municipal de Alpendorada, but Sebastian Perez’s 73rd-minute strike proved decisive for the visitors, who held on to see out the result.

Head coach Filipe Coelho will hope the cup victory can serve as a catalyst for a much-needed turnaround in the league, where Os Gansos were sent crashing back to earth in a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Santa Clara on October 10.

Having edged out Estoril Praia 2-1 on September 20 to snap their six-game winless run and get off the mark in the league, Casa Pia were left empty-handed at the Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior after Joao Vasconcelos netted in the 92nd minute to hand Santa Clara a last-gasp victory.

Five months after edging out Torreense in the relegation playoffs to retain their top-flight status, early signs point to another tough league campaign for Casa Pia, who sit bottom but one in the Primeira Liga table with four points from the first 24 available, but a win this weekend could see them rise level with 13th-placed Famalicao.

Estrela Amadora Primeira Liga form:

Estrela Amadora form (all competitions):

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

Casa Pia form (all competitions):

Team News

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Estrela Amadora will have to cope without the services of summer signing Jeremy Arevalo, who is yet to feature this season after sustaining a back injury in July.

Abraham Marcus, Leandro Antonetti and Ianis Stoica have each netted four goals this season, and with a combined 16 goal contribution between the trio, we expect them to lead the hosts’ attack once again.

Meanwhile, Casa Pia will take to the pitch without the services of David Sousa, who is currently suspended after receiving his marching orders against Santa Clara on October 10.

On the injury front, Portuguese goalkeeper Andre Gomes has missed the last four matches through a muscle problem, meaning Ivan Mandic should start between the sticks once again.

French forward Jeremy Livolant, who racked up eight assists and three goals last term, is yet to make an appearance this season due to injury and the 28-year-old remains out of contention for Os Gansos.

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Linck; Scholze, Patrick, Lekovic, Soares; Serra, Doue, Zvonarek; Marcus, Antonetti, Stoica

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Mandic; Rosas, Sousa, Kaly, Geraldes; Ofori, Clua; Pauwels, Rego, Salah; Araujo

We say: Estrela Amadora 2-1 Casa Pia

Buoyed by their cup victories, Estrela Amadora and Casa Pia will return to Primeira Liga action with some level of confidence as they look to find their feet in the league. Both sides are evenly matched on paper, making it a tough one to call, but we predict Estrela will find their scoring boot here and heap more misery on the struggling visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.