Preview: DC United vs New York City FC - prediction, team news, lineups

DC United and New York City FC bring the curtain down on their respective 2026 Major League Soccer campaigns with Saturday's clash at Audi Field.

With playoff football out of reach for both sides, there is little at stake, but the chance to finish the regular season on a high should ensure a respectable level of intent.

Match preview

After reaching the postseason in each of the last two years, New York City have only themselves to blame for missing out this term, following a dismal run of just two wins from 15 outings since returning from Leagues Cup duty.

Pascal Jansen’s men would have gone into their season finale still in playoff contention with a win over Montreal - a result they looked set to secure thanks to Andres Perea’s opener - before Daniel Rios stunned Citi Field with a 91st-minute equaliser.

That was the 12th of 45 goals conceded by the Pigeons between the 75th minute and full time, a lack of late-game focus that Jansen must address next season, should he remain in charge.

While largely inconsequential, a win over DC United could marginally bolster the 57-year-old’s prospects of staying in the dugout, but his record against Saturday’s opposite number is poor, with two defeats from their previous two managerial head-to-heads.

Having lost each of the last two editions - one to this weekend’s opponents - NYCFC’s recent record in season finales is underwhelming as this weekend’s visitors seek to hand DC United a first defeat in five meetings.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

As DC United prepare to close out their 2026 MLS campaign, they will hope never to endure another season as disappointing as this one, which easily ranks among the worst in the club’s history since returning to the top flight in 2008.

February’s 1-0 triumph over Philadelphia Union was expected to signal the start of something special for Rene Weiler’s men, but they have since suffered a downward spiral - not quite as severe as last season’s bottom-place finish in the Eastern Conference, but still disappointing.

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Columbus Crew marked a fifth consecutive loss and a 14th in 33 matches for Rene Weiler’s side, who have managed just seven wins this term, the second-fewest in the division, ahead of only Montreal’s tally of six.

With just 39 goals scored, the Eagles have been largely ineffective at the top end of the pitch despite Tai Baribo’s impressive return of 16 goals in 25 matches, without which things would have looked much worse from an attacking perspective.

Weiler’s 0.95 points per game in charge of DC United is his lowest average across all clubs managed since 2019. While his position appears safe for now, the Swiss coach will already be planning a turnaround next season, and avoiding defeat on Saturday would at least offer a positive note to end an otherwise disastrous campaign.

DC United Major League Soccer form:

New York City FC Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Hosei Kijima and Louis Munteanu remain sidelined with leg injuries, while Gabriel Segal is unavailable for DC United due to an ankle problem.

First-choice goalkeeper Sean Johnson (knee) remains out, so Alex Bono should continue between the posts.

Top scorer Tai Baribo will not have the chance to add to his 16 goals due to a hip problem, rounding out the hosts’ list of absentees alongside Kye Rowles, who misses out through suspension.

New York City’s Australian duo Kai Trewin and Aiden O’Neill are out with ankle injuries, while fellow midfielder Maxi Moralez (knee) continues his spell on the treatment table.

Nineteen-year-old Drew Baiera has seen his debut campaign disrupted by injuries and will not feature this weekend, joining Arnau Farnos (leg) and Alonso Martinez (thigh) on the sidelines.

DC United possible starting lineup:

Bono; Kurokawa, Nealis, Bartlett, Hefti; Stroud, Dozzell, Peltola, Nono; Peglow, Ordaz

New York City FC possible starting lineup:

Freese; Gray, Martins, Sands, O’Toole; Shore, Perea; Ojeda, Fernandez, Traore; Magno

We say: DC United 1-2 New York City FC

DC United have had the upper hand in this fixture recently, but their poor form will give New York City plenty of encouragement to travel to Washington in search of all three points.

An entertaining contest with both sides going full throttle is expected, but we are backing Jansen’s men to come out on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.