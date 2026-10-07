Preview: Inter Miami vs DC United - prediction, team news, lineups

The first MLS weekend since the conclusion of the fall international window begins on Saturday as Inter Miami welcome DC United to Nu Stadium in the Sunshine State.

Heading into this matchday, the reigning champions are tied for second in the Eastern Conference after losing their final September outing 2-1 at the Columbus Crew, while DC sit 11th in the table after drawing the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-3 last time out.

Match preview

A two-week break may have been the best thing for Miami, who went into a lengthy slump before the fall international window.

On Saturday, Kily Gonzalez’s men will try to end a five-match winless run in this competition and claim just their second league triumph since the start of August.

With 21 dropped points since then domestically, the reigning MLS Cup champions have slipped to third in the East on goal difference, with just four points separating them from the Chicago Fire, who are fifth.

While they have only suffered one defeat in their last nine league outings at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami have dropped eight points at home since August, when they were leading in the second half.

If they are to surpass their regular season points total from 2025 (65), the Herons must win each of their remaining seven outings before the campaign concludes.

With a win or draw this weekend, they would extend their unbeaten run against DC to seven matches in this competition, winning those last two meetings by a single goal.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

It is crunch time for DC United, who are in danger of missing the post-season for a seventh successive occasion.

Rene Weiler’s men currently sit three points below the Eastern Conference playoff line heading into this weekend, with eight matches remaining.

While the post-season is well within reach, the team have not done themselves many favours of late, winning just one of their last nine regular-season affairs (2-1 at the Columbus Crew).

Five of their remaining encounters are away from home, with this group seeking to end a five-match winless run as visitors on Saturday.

In 2026, the Black and Red have dropped seven points on the road when netting the opening goal, though a win this weekend would match their number of away triumphs in this competition from last year (three).

On Saturday, they can collect their first away victory against a Florida-based club since 2023, when they defeated the Herons 2-1 in a June outing in Fort Lauderdale.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

DC United Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Iconsport / JC Ruiz/Sipa USA

A groin strain may keep Ian Fray out for Miami on Saturday, while Mateo Silvetti has a sore shoulder, Tadeo Allende is suffering from a knee injury, Israel Boatwright is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear and Santiago Morales will be suspended.

Lionel Messi, who played his final match for Argentina on Tuesday, had their only goal against the Crew, having scored in four successive competitive fixtures for the Herons.

At DC, Gabriel Segal is questionable this weekend as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained earlier in the summer, while Tai Baribo is doubtful due to fitness issues.

Kimito Nono notched a brace in their draw versus the Caps, with their other strike coming courtesy of captain Lucas Bartlett.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

Rios Novo; Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Ayala; Messi, Suarez, Pinter

DC United possible starting lineup:

Johnson; Hefti, Bartlett, Rowles, Kurokawa; Nono, Hopkins, Dozzell, Kijima; Stroud, Peglow

We say: Inter Miami 2-1 DC United

Neither side are in great form, but Miami have consistently found a way to get results at home, and we believe they will get back on track this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.