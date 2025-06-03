Preview: Congo DR vs. Mali - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's friendly clash between Congo DR and Mali, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Congo DR and Mali will face off on Thursday at Stade de la Source, in what will be the first-ever international friendly encounter between the two African nations.

The previous seven meetings between the senior teams have all come in competitive settings, with Les Leopards claiming three victories while the Eagles edged the other four.

Match preview

Quite a balanced rivalry on paper, but recent history has been far from kind to Congo DR, who suffered back-to-back defeats against Mali in their last two encounters, conceding six unanswered goals across bott Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2022 and 2023.

However, this latest meeting offers a fresh canvas for Sebastien Desabre's men, who come into it riding the high of consecutive victories.

Les Leopards claimed a narrow 1-0 win over South Sudan on March 21, before following it up with an assured 2-0 triumph away to Mauritania four days later to preserve their place at the top of Group B in the World Cup qualifiers.

This comes after Congo DR already secured qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, finishing as winners of their group, and with sights now set on a long-awaited return to the global stage, the Central African nation currently enjoy a one-point edge over Senegal.

Thursday's encounter with Mali marks the first of two scheduled friendlies in June, with Desabre's side also set to face Madagascar, offering a prime opportunity to extend their rhythm ahead of the final stretch of the qualifiers.

While results from non-competitive outings carry no immediate consequence, they do feed directly into the next FIFA rankings due in July, where Congo DR will look to improve on their 61st position held in the previous release from April.

Mali, on the other hand, arrive in Orleans ranked eight places higher than their Congolese counterparts, although the Eagles did drop two positions in the latest FIFA update.

While their home-based team faltered in the African Nations Championship qualifiers following a 1-0 loss to Mauritania and a disappointing failure to overturn the deficit in the return leg, the senior side under Tom Saintfiet have shown far more stability and growth since the Belgian took over in August.

The Eagles have not tasted defeat since a 2-1 reverse to Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers a year ago, with Saintfiet guiding them to five victories in eight matches including the crucial results that saw them secure passage to the 2025 AFCON tournament.

That being said, Mali's hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup now rest on a razor's edge, with the side currently fourth in Group I, six points adrift of leaders Ghana and trailing second-placed Comoros by three, leaving them with little room for slip-ups, and Thursday's game is expected to provide the right momentum for that decisive stretch.

Team News

Congo DR's 25-man squad features a blend of familiar faces and intriguing new additions, the standout among them being West Ham United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has switched international allegiance after previously representing England at youth level.

There are not too many changes from the group that took to the pitch in March, with captain Chancel Mbemba once again expected to marshal the side from the back.

Yoane Wissa comes into this camp on the back of a blistering 2024-25 season, having struck 19 times in the Premier League for Brentford, and will be brimming with confidence.

Mali, on the other hand, have rung the changes, omitting no fewer than 12 players from the squad that gathered in March, with key figures such as El Bilal Toure, Ibrahima Kone, Mohamed Camara and Mamadou Fofana all missing out.

Potential debutants include goalkeeper Lassine Diarra, defender Woyo Coulibaly, dynamic midfielder Moussa Diakite and Kalidou Sidibe, as well as attacker Gaoussou Diarra.

The likes of Moussa Sylla, Lassina Sinayogo, Mamadou Doumbia and Cheick Keita have been recalled to the fold, while captain Yves Bissouma, Sikou Niakate and Kamory Doumbia are among the ones to retain their spots.



Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Bertaud; Masuaku, Batubinsika, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka; E. Kayembe, Moutoussamy, Pickel; Wissa, Balambu, Banza

Mali possible starting lineup:

Diarra; Doucoure, Niakate, W. Coulibaly, Dante; Dieng, L. Coulibaly; Sylla, K. Doumbia, Bissouma; Sinayoko





We say: Congo DR 1-1 Mali

Both teams impressed in their respective March outings and will look to build on that momentum, but while Mali have kept clean sheets in each of their last seven senior internationals, they will be tested by a Congo side that have struck in nine of their last 10 such matches.





