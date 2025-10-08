Preview: Togo vs Congo DR - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Togo and Congo DR, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Togo will look to end their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on a high when they host DR Congo at the Kegue Stadium on Friday afternoon in Group B action.

While the hosts have already been eliminated from contention, the visitors remain firmly in the race for automatic qualification alongside Senegal.

Match preview

Sitting fourth in Group B, Togo have endured a disappointing qualifying campaign, collecting just seven points from eight matches.

Their record of one win, four draws, and three defeats has left them 11 points behind leaders Senegal and nine adrift of second-placed DR Congo, confirming their elimination from World Cup contention.

Dare Nibombe’s men have managed only five goals in the qualifiers while conceding nine, underlining the lack of cutting edge that has cost them dearly.

However, they will take confidence from their most recent outing, a narrow 1-0 victory over Sudan - their only win in the last four matches.

Togo were beaten 1-0 in the reverse fixture away to DR Congo but will hope to make home advantage count this time around as they seek to finish their campaign on a positive note.

For DR Congo, it is an entirely different story. The Leopards are locked in a tight battle with Senegal for top spot and automatic qualification.

They currently sit second in Group B with 16 points from eight matches, boasting five wins, one draw and two defeats.

Sebastien Desabre’s side have netted 13 goals - level with Senegal - and conceded just six, demonstrating a strong balance between attack and defence.

Their last outing, however, saw them suffer a 3-2 defeat to Senegal in a crucial top-of-the-table clash, ending their unbeaten run and ceding control of the group to their West African rivals.

With just two points separating the sides, DR Congo know that a victory in Lome is vital to keep their World Cup hopes alive ahead of the final matchday.

Their long wait for a return to football’s biggest stage, last appearing in 1974 - could edge closer to reality with another strong performance on Friday.

Historically, DR Congo have dominated this fixture, winning four of the last five meetings between the nations, while Togo’s sole victory came in 2013.

Togo World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:

DLDLLW

Togo form (all competitions):



LWDLLW



Congo DR World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:



DWWWWL



Congo DR form (all competitions):



WWWWWL



Team News

For Togo, forward Kevin Denkey remains the key man in attack, having scored two of the team’s five goals in qualifying.

He is expected to lead the line once again, supported by Thibault Klidje, Sadik Fofana, and Khaled Narey - all of whom have found the net once during the campaign.

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba, Yaw Annor and Isaac Monglo are also available for selection in a squad that includes returning faces such as Steven Mensah, Kevin Boma, Kodjo Aziangbe and Guillaume Yenoussi.

As for DR Congo, Desabre has named a strong squad featuring Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brian Cipenga, Jackson Muleka and Theo Bongonda.

Ngal’ayel Mukau returns after missing two international breaks through injury, while Yoane Wissa is unavailable this time due to fitness issues.

Veterans Cedric Bakambu, Noah Sadiki and Edo Kayembe are all included and are expected to play key roles as the Leopards chase a vital away win.

Togo possible starting lineup:

Mensah; Fofana, Boma, Djene; Bode, Romao, Aziangbe, Dermane, Yenoussi; Klidje, Laba

Congo DR possible starting lineup:

Bertaud; Masuaku, Batubinsika, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka; Moutoussamy; Mayele, Sadiki, Kayembe, Elia; Bakambu

We say: Togo 0-2 Congo DR

Togo will be buoyed by their recent win over Sudan and the chance to play spoiler in front of their home crowd, but DR Congo’s quality and motivation give them a significant edge.

With automatic qualification still within reach, the Leopards should have enough to get the job done.

