Preview: Blackpool vs Rotherham United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 23:50 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 06:40

Desperate to escape the League One relegation zone, Rotherham United will travel to face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Monday.

The Seasiders could make it five wins from six games, while the Millers will be hoping to avoid a fifth straight defeat.

Match preview

Blackpool started the season with eyes on a spot in the top six by the end of the campaign, but they have been battling to distance themselves from the foot of the table for most of 2025-26 so far.

However, with Ian Evatt at the helm since the sacking of Steve Bruce back in October, the club are now within striking distance of the top half.

The Seasiders come into this match in excellent form having won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, and it would be fair to say that they have been prone to streaks under the former Bolton Wanderers boss.

Blackpool triumphed in each of Evatt's first three games in the dugout before going on to lose four of the next five, and now recovering with their current impressive run, following up a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on December 20 by beating Doncaster Rovers 1-0 on Friday.

That latest win brought the Tangerines up to 19th in League One, where their tally of 26 points sees them just two behind ninth-placed Barnsley, though they remain a solid nine short of sixth-placed Stockport County in the playoff spots.

With that in mind, the hosts could land themselves a significant psychological boost by climbing the ranks in the final week of 2025, and fans will be cautiously optimistic given their strong home record that features four wins, one draw and just one defeat since the start of November.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Matt Hamshaw's Rotherham had established their status as one of the more resilient sides in the division after losing only one of their 13 games between the start of October and the opening to December, but their form has taken a nosedive this month.

On Boxing Day, the Millers were downed 2-1 by Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, suffering heartbreak in stoppage time when they saw Sam Nombe's 90th-minute equaliser rendered meaningless by an even-later Josh Sheehan winner.

That defeat marked a fourth on the bounce for Hamshaw's men, a shocking string of results that has left the club 21st. Coincidentally, it was Blackpool's most recent win dropped them into the relegation zone.

Thankfully for Rotherham, the situation has not yet turned dire given that they are only a single point behind 20th-placed Plymouth Argyle, as well as just two shy of their opponents.

However, supporters will make the trip to Bloomfield Road aware of the fact that the visitors are without an away league win since October 25, when they narrowly overcame Barnsley 1-0 courtesy of a Kian Spence goal around the hour mark.

To make matters worse, the Millers were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Blackpool in the reverse fixture less than three weeks ago, conceding with just two minutes on the clock, and it would be a surprise to see a reversal so soon.

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

Rotherham United League One form:

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Blackpool will be without striker Dale Taylor on Monday after he was forced off against Doncaster with a suspected metatarsal injury, though Tom Bloxham should be on hand to start alongside Ashley Fletcher in his absence while Niall Ennis continues his recovery from a calf injury.

Elsewhere, left wing-back Hayden Coulson is set to miss out once again after he was substituted off early on against Wigan, so expect to see CJ Hamilton and Daniel Imray start on the flanks.

Evatt is also likely to line up with a back three of Fraser Horsfall, James Husband and Oliver Casey, with Michael Ihiekwe a doubt for this clash.

As for Rotherham, striker Joshua Kayode continues to work his way back from the knee injury that has kept him out since September, while Everton-loanee Martin Sherif is a doubt, so Ar'Jany Martha and Kion Etete should operate up top on Monday.

The Millers are also looking light in the centre of the park, missing both Kian Spence and Ben Hatton, as well as potentially being without Josh Benson and Shaun McWilliams.

In their absence, Joe Powell could be joined by Dru Yearwood and Daniel Gore in midfield, sitting in front of a back three of Jamal Baptiste, Hamish Douglas and Zak Jules with Lenny Agbaire a doubt.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Horsfall, Husband, Casey; Morgan; Imray, Honeyman, Brown, Hamilton; Bloxham, Fletcher

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Baptiste, Douglas, Jules; Hall, Yearwood, Powell, Gore, James; Martha, Etete

We say: Blackpool 2-0 Rotherham United

Blackpool are in strong form ahead of Monday, and they will feel particularly confident having already beaten Rotherham 3-0 earlier this month.

By contrast, the Millers have lost four on the bounce prior to this clash, and they look likely to add to that run at Bloomfield Road.

