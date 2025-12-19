Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Dec 2025 11:12

Wigan Athletic welcome Blackpool to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a League One encounter.

Both sides claimed a point in their most recent league outings, with the Latics held to a draw away at Huddersfield Town, while the Seasiders played out a 2-2 stalemate with Lincoln City.

Match preview

Ryan Lowe was appointed as Wigan Athletic manager in March 2025 and guided the club to a 15th-placed finish in League One last season, and the Latics will be hoping to build on that platform during his first full campaign in charge.

However, his first full season in the Wigan dugout has been a mixed one, with Wigan currently sitting 11th in the table after winning six, drawing eight and losing five of their 19 league encounters.

Draws have been a regular issue for the Latics, with their eight stalemates being the highest in League One, highlighting a struggle to see games through and find the decisive edge that is needed to turn points into wins.

Their struggle to turn draws into wins has translated into their cup form as well, with both their recent EFL Trophy and FA Cup ties going all the way to penalties.

Despite that, Lowe's men are unbeaten in their last seven league matches, with victory on Saturday potentially moving them to within one point of the League One playoff places.

As for the visitors, Blackpool, they parted company with Steve Bruce in October and have enjoyed an upturn in form since replacing him with Ian Evatt.

© Imago

Evatt has so far overseen 11 games in all competitions, winning five, drawing two and losing four, seeing the Seasiders move closer to leaving the dreaded relegation zone.

There is work still to be done for Evatt's side, who remain second bottom in the standings after 20 League One outings, although a win on Saturday could move them as high as 17th and provide a significant boost in their fight to move clear of the drop zone.

The back of the net is being found on a more regular basis with the Seasiders scoring 11 in their last four, helped by the formidable form of Ashley Fletcher, who is in the race for the League One Golden Boot.

If Blackpool are to move up the table and get their season back on track, maintaining their attacking momentum will be crucial as they look to avoid dropping into England's fourth tier.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

D D W D W D

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

L W D L W D

Blackpool League One form:

W L D L W D

Blackpool form (all competitions):

D L L W W D

Team News

© Imago

Wigan Athletic appear to have come through their most recent run of games with no further injury woes, and Lowe may be reluctant to make changes with is side currently enjoying an unbeaten run.

One potential switch could come in attack, with Paul Mullin knocking on the door for a start ahead of Christian Saydee.

They will, however, be without Ryan Trevitt, Baba Adeeko, Isaac Mabaya and Joseph Hungbo who are all long-term absentees and will continue to miss out.

As for Blackpool, they came away from their recent draw with no further injury concerns, while Oliver Casey is edging closer to a return after missing the last few games.

Ashley Fletcher has scored seven League One goals so far, five in his last four in all competitions, and will lead the line for the Seasiders once again.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Carragher, Fox; B. Rodrigues, Weir, M. Smith, Robinson; Murray, Mullin, Wright

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Iheikwe, Horsfall, Ashworth; Evans; Imray, Bowler, Coulson; Fletcher, Bloxham

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Blackpool

Both sides arrive with momentum behind them, with Wigan proving hard to beat and Blackpool showing clear signs of recovery under new management. With that in mind, we expect a tightly fought contest with Wigan's habit of drawing games continuing.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.