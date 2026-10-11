Preview: Birmingham City vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

Birmingham City will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Preston North End to St Andrew's on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the Championship table, while the visitors are bottom.

Match preview

Birmingham returned to action after the international break with a 1-0 win away to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

August Priske scored a first-half penalty to settle the derby, with Chris Davies's side picking up their third league victory and extending their unbeaten run to three matches.

The Blues have now collected 14 points from nine games, leaving them seventh in the table and just six points behind league leaders Swansea City.

Birmingham's overall record stands at three wins, five draws and one defeat and they will be looking to continue good form on Tuesday.

The Blues have not lost at home in the league so far and it is also worth noting that they have beaten Preston in their last three meetings.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Preston, meanwhile, suffered another disappointing result at the weekend as they lost 1-0 at home to Millwall.

Camiel Neghli scored the winning goal in the 79th minute, leaving Preston rock bottom with only four points from their opening nine matches.

The defeat was particularly frustrating as it came in Graham Alexander's first match in charge following his appointment as Preston's new manager in September.

Alexander now faces the difficult challenge of improving a side that has won just one league game and has already conceded 16 goals.

Birmingham City Championship form:

Preston North End Championship form:

Team News

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Birmingham are unlikely to make changes following their victory over West Brom at the weekend, with Priske set to continue up front after scoring the winner.

Jhon Solis and Tomoki Iwata are likely to start in midfield, with Liam Millar and Carlos Vicente featuring out wide.

Preston, meanwhile, could make several changes after a narrow defeat to Millwall.

Pol Valentin may replace Harry Clarke and Delano Burgzorg could come into the side for Callum Lang.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Vicente, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Offiah, Storey, Hughes; Clarke, Thompson, Leroy, Vukcevic; Devine; Lang, Erabi

We say: Birmingham City 2-0 Preston North End

Birmingham are in better form and have a strong record at home, which is why we are backing them to pick up all three points against a Preston side that have really struggled so far.

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