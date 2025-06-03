Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Continuing a long quest to reach the 2026 World Cup, Saudi Arabia resume their Asian qualifying campaign on Thursday, when they visit Group C outsiders Bahrain.

The Green Falcons must overtake second-placed Australia to book a berth at next year's finals, but there are just two games remaining; meanwhile, their hosts need points to finish inside the top four.

Match preview

Bahrain have never reached the World Cup - twice coming within one match of doing so - but they can still break new ground next summer.

Despite failing to make much of an impact on Group C thus far, the West Asian nation have an outside chance of reaching the newly expanded global finals, as teams that finish third or fourth will move onto another stage of AFC qualifying in October.

There, two more automatic qualifiers will be determined, and even for the countries that still fail to get through, a final opportunity could await in the intercontinental playoffs.

So, the reigning Gulf Cup champions are not out of contention despite taking nothing from their last two fixtures - defeats to Japan and Indonesia in March.

Sitting outside the top four in fifth place, Dragan Talajic's side trail Indonesia by three points before hosting Saudi Arabia and then paying a visit to China, so they cannot afford to lose again.

After producing the biggest upset at Qatar 2022, downing eventual winners Argentina, Saudi Arabia are now struggling in their quest for a top-two finish that would take them straight to the 2026 finals.

As the Green Falcons have won just two of their eight Group C fixtures, hopes of sealing direct qualification as runners-up to runaway winners Japan are fairly slim.

They are in a scrap for the second automatic spot with Australia, who lead that race by three points, and the pair will meet for a high-stakes showdown next week, as the latest stage of a labyrinthine process reaches its climax.

As a result, Herve Renard's men - who will soon take a guest spot at this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup - must beat Bahrain to keep pressure applied on the Socceroos, who also boast a superior goal difference.

Having made a slow start, Saudi Arabia have since rallied - taking four points from games against China and Japan in March - and they warmed up for this month's matches with a 2-0 friendly win over Jordan.

However, they lost 3-2 to Bahrain in the Gulf Cup after being held to a goalless draw in last year's reverse fixture, so taking their next hosts lightly is not an option.

Bahrain World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

Bahrain form (all competitions):





Saudi Arabia World Cup Qualifying - Asia form:

Saudi Arabia form (all competitions):

Team News

Dragan Talajic has kept faith with the experienced squad that secured Bahrain's Gulf Cup triumph; their top scorer in that tournament, Mohamed Marhoon, is among several familiar faces set to start.

On 117 caps for his country, captain Kamil Al-Aswad should feature in central midfield, while 36-year-old Waleed Al Hayam helms the hosts' defence. Once again, Villarreal teenager Sayed Al-Wadaei has been called up, but he is surely bound for the bench.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard has opted for a more youthful squad, though Al-Hilal veteran Salem Al-Dawsari usually starts on the wing.

Renard can call upon Ali Majrashi, after the right-back recovered from an adductor problem that had kept him sidelined for several weeks. However, Al-Ettifaq defender Abdullah Mado has replaced Jehad Thakri, who sustained a hamstring injury playing for Al-Qadisiyah in the King's Cup final.

Furthermore, Muteb Al-Harbi and Mohammed Bakr have both been training individually and may miss out - particularly with one eye on next week's home clash with Australia.



Bahrain possible starting lineup:

Lutfalla; Emmanuel, Benaddi, Al-Hayam, Al-Khalasi; Saeed, Al-Aswad; Madan, Marhoon, Al-Humaidan; Abduljabbar

Saudi Arabia possible starting lineup:

Al-Aqidi; Abdulhamid, Lajami, Al-Tambakti, Boushal; Yahya, Al-Ghamdi, N. Al-Dawsari; S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Buraikan, Al-Sahafi





We say: Bahrain 0-1 Saudi Arabia

The two lowest scorers in Group C will meet in Riffa, where one goal could decide the final outcome.

With a stronger back line to build on, Saudi Arabia should hold firm in defence and edge out Bahrain, keeping hopes of a top-two finish alive.





