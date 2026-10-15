Preview: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

Inter Miami can maintain their second-place standing in the Eastern Conference with a victory on Saturday in MLS action over Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Both teams were victorious in midweek, with the Five Stripes maintaining their 14th place standing in the East thanks to a 3-0 win at CF Montreal and Miami blanking New York City FC 2-0.

Match preview

Time is not on Atlanta United's side as they enter the final stretch of the regular season in real danger of missing the playoffs for a second straight campaign.

With five matches remaining, they sit six points below the post-season line and have five teams to catch in their quest to get above that line.

Gerardo Martino’s men begin a two-game homestand, looking to end a four-match winless run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, collecting just one point over that stretch.

A win on matchday 30 could improve their playoff chances and would surpass their number of home wins from last season (five).

Finding the back of the net has been an issue for them all season, with the Five Stripes boasting the fifth-lowest expected goals rate in MLS this year (39.0).

Atlanta have taken points in six of their last seven home meetings with Inter Miami across all competitions but have not beaten them in the regular season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since 2023 (5-2).

© Iconsport / Chris Arjoon/ZUMA Wire

The international break may have come at a perfect time for Miami, who appear refreshed and back to their old selves after a mediocre spell.

Kily Gonzalez’s men will seek a third straight MLS win on Saturday, a big shift after heading into the international break on a five-match league winless run.

Surprisingly, their defence has them back on track as they seek a third consecutive clean sheet in this competition this weekend.

The Herons lead the league in away wins so far with eight, and can surpass their number of regular-season road triumphs from 2025 by beating Atlanta.

They lead MLS in big chances (110) and boast more set-piece goals than anyone in this competition (16).

On Saturday, Miami can extend their unbeaten run to four MLS matches against Atlanta, having won this exact fixture 2-1 last year.

Atlanta United Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Due to an ankle injury, Will Reilly is doubtful for Atlanta, while Tomas Jacob is eligible to return from suspension.

Miguel Almiron, Giuliano Galoppo, and Breel Embolo scored for Atlanta on Wednesday, while Lucas Hoyos made two stops to keep the clean sheet.

Over at Miami, Mateo Silvetti is dealing with a shoulder issue, Yannick Bright has a sore foot and Tadeo Allende is questionable because of a knee injury.

Lionel Messi has been involved in at least one goal in every match that he’s played in since the Leagues Cup, setting up his side’s second goal on Wednesday by Rodrigo De Paul with German Berterame scoring the winner.

Atlanta United possible starting lineup:

Hoyos; Edwards, Diaz, Mihaj, Baez; Amaro; Fortune, Muyumba, Almiron, Picault; Embolo

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Lujan, Casemiro, Micael, Fray; De Paul, Segovia, Galarza; Messi, Suarez, Berterame

We say: Atlanta United 1-3 Inter Miami

It looks like Miami have found that spark again, and that is bad news for Atlanta, who leave themselves far too exposed at the back, and we believe the Herons will find a way to bury them on Saturday.

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