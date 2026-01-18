Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa 'exchange', Crystal Palace rejection, Manchester United 'exit'

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jan 2026 22:07 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 22:13

Besiktas president Serdal Adal has confirmed that he would prefer a player in exchange for Tammy Abraham amid interest from Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's side missed the chance to move four points behind first-placed Arsenal in the Premier League, with their 1-0 loss against Everton on Saturday highlighting attacking concerns.

Striker Ollie Watkins has struggled this season, and it is no surprise that the club have been linked with replacements, including Besiktas forward Abraham.

The Turkish club's president Adal confirmed that there are players the management team would like in exchange from Villa, telling reporters: "There are players that the technical staff want from Aston Villa. We conveyed it to them."

Abraham played for Villa on loan in the 2018-19 season, and his arrival would no doubt boost the team's chances of finishing in the top four.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Crystal Palace transfer news: Offer rejected for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace have rejected an offer from Juventus for Jean-Philippe Mateta, the latest report has claimed.

The Eagles suffered yet another defeat on the weekend, losing 2-1 against Sunderland, and they now linger in 13th place with 28 points.

Captain Marc Guehi is set to imminently sign for Manchester City, while boss Oliver Glasner looks likely to leave following his extraordinary criticisms of the club in the January transfer market.

Striker Mateta has also been consistently linked with a move away, with Serie A giants Juventus heavily linked to his signature.

However, Sky Sports News claim that Palace have rejected an offer for the number nine, adding that the Juve are prepared to pay a total package worth £26m, though the bulk of that would only be triggered after an initial loan.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Manchester United transfer news: Toby Collyer exit

Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic confirmed Toby Collyer is set to sign on loan from Manchester United.

The Red Devils enjoyed a successful first game under interim manager Michael Carrick, beating Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Carrick will be expected to push towards the Champions League spots given his side are fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool, but that may mean that young players are not provided many opportunities.

Midfielder Collyer was on loan at West Bromwich Albion in the first half of the season, but he returned to United following injury setbacks.

Hull manager Jakirovic has confirmed that a medical is in place for the 20-year-old to join the Tigers, saying: "With Toby Collyer we are waiting but I think we have a green light from Man United and I think he will join us on Monday.

"This is what I know but we have agreed everything with Man United. He will have a medical this weekend. He is now ready for training."

Hull are fifth in the Championship, so there will be significant pressure on Collyer to help guide the team back to the Premier League.