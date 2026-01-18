Marc Guehi to Manchester City latest: Update on 'medical' as Pep Guardiola hopes to give Premier League debut

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Jan 2026 18:14

Marc Guehi has completed the first part of his medical ahead of his move to Manchester City, the latest report has claimed.

The Citizens suffered a bruising 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, with the result leaving the club trailing league-leaders Arsenal by seven points.

Pep Guardiola's side have now failed to win their last four games in the top flight, though injuries to centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol have not helped matters.

News that City were closing in on a deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Guehi will have been a welcome boost to the head coach, and he will be eager to integrate him into the XI.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the centre-back has completed the first part of his medical, with a deal set to be signed to confirm the Englishman's arrival at the Etihad.

When will Marc Guehi make his debut for Man City?

City are set to take on Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, but even if Guehi manages to sign for the club on Sunday or Monday, he cannot be registered for the Champions League squad until the knockout stages.

The Englishman's most likely debut date will be January 24 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, and that could be the perfect introduction into the XI given Wolves are last in the top flight.

Guardiola will hope that the 25-year-old can quickly get up to speed given his team's subsequent three four could prove substantially more challenging considering they face Galatasaray, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

It remains to be seen if the defender will retain his place in the XI once Dias and Gvardiol return, but he is almost certain to be given an extended run in the starting lineup.

Will Marc Guehi win City the Premier League title?

The gap to Arsenal is not insurmountable, but it is significant, and City will need to be close to perfect if they are to overtake the Gunners.

Perhaps fans should have faith given Antoine Semenyo and Guehi could be the best players signed by anyone in the division this month.

Arsenal also look far from convincing in attack, with the Londoners having drawn 0-0 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

If the deficit to Arsenal is within three points by the time City host the Gunners on April 18, then Guardiola will believe that he can win a seventh Premier League title.