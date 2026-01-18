Man City transfer news: Marc Guehi filmed arriving for medical as debut question answered

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 13:05

Manchester City-bound Marc Guehi has been filmed arriving for his medical by private jet ahead of his £20m move from Crystal Palace.

The England international was absent from the Eagles' 2-1 Premier League loss to Sunderland on Saturday, having agreed terms on a mid-season transfer to Pep Guardiola's side.

Guehi was on the cusp of joining Liverpool in a £35m summer deal, only for the move to collapse due to Palace's failure to sign a replacement, and the Reds were considered the top contenders to capture him in 2026.

However, injuries to Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol accelerated Palace's pursuit of the ex-Chelsea man, who is understood to have agreed a whopping £300,000-a-week deal to join the Sky Blues.

As filmed by Sky Sports News, Guehi's private jet landed at Manchester airport on Sunday, and the defender is now undergoing his medical with the title chasers.

Marc Guehi arrives at airport ahead of Man City transfer

Exclusive pictures of Marc Guehi’s private jet arriving at Manchester airport ahead of his £20m move from #cpfc to #mcfc

Medical underway. pic.twitter.com/lwX4tPlAwW — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 18, 2026

The 25-year-old should be announced as a Man City player within the coming days, as he prepares to become their second winter signing following £64m attacker Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

Guehi will leave Crystal Palace as an FA Cup and Community Shield winner, as well as a fully-fledged England international, having established a reputation as one of the Premier League's leading central defenders during his time at Selhurst Park.

Guehi has registered 11 goals and eight assists in 188 matches for the Eagles across all competitions, including three strikes and four helpers from 33 matches in the current campaign.

The defender's final appearance for Palace came in their historic FA Cup upset at Macclesfield, which preceded Saturday's loss to Sunderland and an explosive rant from head coach Oliver Glasner towards the board.

The Austrian took aim at those higher up for 'completely abandoning' the team in the transfer market, and Palace have reportedly made a sack decision on Glasner following his incendiary comments.

Will Marc Guehi make Man City debut in Champions League?

Guehi will provide much-needed defensive cover to an injury-hit Man City side, who lined up with Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne in defence during Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The 25-year-old is match-fit and ready to slot into Guardiola's system straight away, and he could be confirmed as a Citizens player before Tuesday's Champions League clash with Bodo/Glimt.

However, Guehi cannot be registered for Man City's UCL squad until the knockout stages, so the Sky Blues faithful will have to wait a little longer for their new man to make his debut.

Instead, Guehi could don his new kit for the first time against Wolverhampton Wanderers in next Saturday's Premier League clash, and he will also be fine to feature in the second leg of City's EFL Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.