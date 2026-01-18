Oliver Glasner latest: Crystal Palace make sack 'decision' today amid Man Utd manager links

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 12:46

Crystal Palace have reportedly reached a decision over whether to sack Oliver Glasner following the Austrian's latest bombshell comments.

The Europa League-winning head coach was already confirmed to be leaving at the end of the season, having informed the Eagles board that he would not be signing a new contract with the club.

Throughout his short but successful tenure at Selhurst Park, Glasner has not been shy in criticising the club for a perceived lack of support in the transfer market, while lamenting the exits of top talents.

After losing Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in the summer, the Eagles are about to wave goodbye to Marc Guehi, who is bound for Manchester City in a £20m deal after a proposed £35m switch to Liverpool collapsed in the summer.

Meanwhile, Jean-Philippe Mateta is understood to be attracting serious interest from Juventus, and Glasner stoked the fire once again after Palace's 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Austrian witnessed his side let a 1-0 lead slip at the Stadium of Light, where he appeared to hit out at figures higher up for 'completely abandoning' the team, albeit while also ruling out the possibility of an earlier exit.

Crystal Palace 'make Oliver Glasner sack decision' after latest comments

© Imago / Sportimage

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett claimed that Palace were considering giving Glasner the boot earlier on Sunday, but the club have ultimately decided to keep him on.

Dorsett states that discussions were held internally about Glasner's future, but the FA Cup winners still want the head coach to see out his contract before he embarks on pastures new at the end of the season.

Palace are also confident in Glasner's ability to turn the club's underwhelming form around, as Saturday's loss to Sunderland marked their 10th game without a win in all tournaments and left them 13th in the Premier League table.

The Eagles hierarchy also stressed that Glasner has had his say in Palace's January transfer activity, which has also seen the London club sign Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur for £35m.

Glasner would have been in line for a payout had Crystal Palace given him the boot this month, but the 51-year-old will instead walk away in a few months time when his deal runs its course.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur: Where could Oliver Glasner go?

© Imago

The managerial merry-go-round is showing no signs of slowing down across Europe, and Glasner could have his pick of several high-profile destinations come the summer.

Manchester United have inevitably been named as a potential top destination, but if Saturday's 2-0 derby win over Manchester City is anything to go by, Michael Carrick may be on his way to permanent consideration.

Liverpool's Arne Slot and Tottenham Hotspur's Thomas Frank are also under increasing pressure after recent poor results, but the Reds hierarchy may be rolling out the red carpet for Xabi Alonso, and Spurs will want an immediate solution if Frank goes soon.

Whether Alvaro Arbeloa will still be Real Madrid manager for 2026-27 is also unclear, but if Carrick does not do enough to keep his Red Devils job, Old Trafford may be calling for Glasner.