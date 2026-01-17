Transfer news and rumours today: Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace 'exit', Barcelona star's 'agreement'

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Jan 2026 22:45

Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing to receive an offer for Hwang Hee-chan from PSV Eindhoven, the latest report has claimed.

Wolves are set to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, but a win would still leave them in 20th place.

It would be understandable if boss Rob Edwards was already preparing for life in the Championship, though relegation would likely lead to the exits of a number of first-team players.

Youngster Mateus Mane and midfielder Joao Gomes have both been linked with exits, but they are unlikely to be the only two stars seeking moves away.

Football Insider report that striker Hwang Hee-chan is a target for PSV, with the Dutch club expected to bid between £5-10m this winter.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Barcelona transfer news: Exit to Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona youngster Dro Fernandez is reported to have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain this January.

The Catalan giants lead the way in La Liga, though their tally of 49 points is only one more than second-placed Real Madrid.

Barca have often looked to their academy talents, but Hansi Flick may not be in a position to trust the young stars at the club given they only boast a slender lead in the league.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that PSG have reached an agreement with youngster Dro Fernandez, with the French side set to trigger the 19-year-old's £5.2m release clause.

The report also adds that the midfielder was monitored by Chelsea, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, but PSG are ahead of other interested parties.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Crystal Palace transfer news: Exits from Selhurst Park

Juventus held positive talks with Crystal Palace striker Jean Philippe Mateta, the latest report has revealed.

The Eagles appear to be in crisis, with their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sunderland on Saturday leaving them in 13th place with 28 points.

Head coach Oliver Glasner threw his future at the club into doubt after he made explosive comments following his team's loss.

Captain Marc Guehi is set to imminently complete a transfer to Manchester City, but the defender may not be the only player to leave this month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus are making strides in their pursuit of the striker, though he adds that Premier League sides are also interested in the forward.