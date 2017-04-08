West Ham United defender Jose Fonte admits that he and his teammates were "very pleased" with their clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Swansea City.

West Ham United defender Jose Fonte has acknowledged that their 1-0 win over Swansea City came with the team under "a lot of pressure".

The Hammers had suffered five consecutive defeats in the Premier League before they edged out their relegation rivals at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Fonte also held the club to their first clean sheet in 11 attempts as they moved themselves clear of the struggling teams in the top flight.

The 33-year-old told the club's official website: "I am very pleased, above all for the fans and everyone involved with West Ham. The clean sheet was important, but the three points was more vital. It was a big game, and we are pleased with the result.

"There was a lot of pressure, everyone knows we have been through a bad patch, but we have worked hard."

Fonte has made 10 appearances for West Ham since joining the club from Southampton in January.