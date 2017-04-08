Meanwhile the Swans, who currently occupy 18th place in the table, will be hoping to put their traumatic defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek behind them and reignite their own battle for top-flight survival.

The Hammers are reeling following five consecutive league defeats and desperately need all three points to improve morale and build on their slender five-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

80 min Masuaku heads behind to earn Swansea a corner which Sigurdsson whips in and nearly catches Randolph out, but it eludes the Icelander's teammates.

78 min BOOKING: Fernandez is shown a yellow after tripping Andre Ayew, and from the resulting free kick, Lanzini curls just wide of target.

75 min Noble gets in behind the Swansea defence after a quick one-two with Lanzini and is hacked down by Fer for a free kick, which Lanzini takes but without success as Llorente heads clear at the near post.

72 min Feghouli nearly makes an instant impact as his low cross finds Calleri, but the latter's effort deflected over the bar for a corner which subsequently comes to nothing.

71 min SUBSTITUTION: Second change of the day for West Ham as they replace Snodgrass with Feghouli for the final 20 minutes.

70 min Noble is the latest West Ham player to opt for a long-range effort after finding some space, but his powerful drive is straight at Fabianski.

67 min Halfway through the second half and Swansea are doing all the pressing now as they swing a free kick into the box and Collins rises highest to head clear.

65 min SUBSTITUTION: Indeed, Cork looks like he has suffered a leg injury so he is taken off, but Jefferson Montero comes on in the 27-year-old's place, rather than Ki.

63 min Cork goes down injured after challenging for an aerial ball and landing awkwardly, so we have a stoppage in play and it seems like Ki might come on in his place.

61 min Swansea win a corner, which Narsingh swings into the path of Fernandez, but the defender's header meekly goes out for a goal kick.

57 min BOOKING: Lanzini goes into the book after going to ground in the box under supposed pressure from Fernandez hoping to win a penalty, only for Friend to deem it simulation.

55 min Swansea are currently on the front foot, with Clement's half-time changes appearing to have given the visitors more of an attacking edge.

52 min CHANCE! Fer lays the ball off for Narsingh, who shoots towards the far post, but Collins throws himself in front of the Dutchman's low shot and makes a vital block!

49 min CHANCE! Andre Ayew does well to burst down the left flank before crossing for Byram at the far post, but the right back doesn't get his bearings right, firing into the side netting.

47 min Early pressure from West Ham as they win a corner which Lanzini swings in but evades everyone in the middle as the visitors scramble clear.

46 min KICKOFF/SUBSTITUTIONS: Back underway at the London Stadium as the Hammers kick off. Swansea have made a double change at the break, with Narsingh and Llorente coming on for Routledge and Carroll.

4.00pm As things stand, Slaven Bilic's side will move eight points clear of Swansea in the relegation places. But a lot can happen in 45 minutes, and we at Sports Mole are on hand to bring you all the action as it happens!

3.54pm In terms of match stats, West Ham have 52 percent possession, had six shots, three of which were on target, and won one corner, while the Swans boast 48 percent possession, have had just two shots, one of which was on target, and have also had one corner.

3.51pm This will give West Ham a much-needed boost going into the second half in their bid to pull themselves away from the bottom three, and an added bonus for them comes in the shape of Hull currently one down at Man City, while Swansea will need to do much better if they are to avoid being stuck in a rut and risking becoming entrenched in the drop zone.

3.48pm So it's half time at the London Stadium and the scoreline very much reflects what's been happening on the pitch as West Ham, who have been the better side against Swansea, go into their changing room a goal up, courtesy of Cheikhou Kouyate's impressive strike in the 44th minute.

45+2 min HALF TIME: WEST HAM 1-0 SWANSEA

45 min Right on the stroke of half time we have the first goal of the game and it goes to West Ham - and what a beauty it is as Kouyate collects Snodgrass's lay-off, strides forward and thumps a ferocious shot inside the right post from 25 yards for his first league goal of the year, before getting booked for his celebrations!

44 min GOAL! WEST HAM 1-0 SWANSEA (CHEIKHOU KOUYATE)

41 min CHANCE! Sigurdsson takes the resulting free kick but Randolph is equal to it, diving low to his right to smother it.

40 min SUBSTITUTION: If that wasn't disappointing enough for the struggling Hammers, they also have to contend with a potentially injured Antonio, who appears to have pulled his hamstring and is taken off as Calleri comes on in his place.

38 min BOOKING: Noble trips Fer right on the edge of the box and is punished with his 10th booking of the season, meaning the Hammers captain will miss his side's next two games.

35 min Jordan Ayew goes off on a marauding run down the right flank, but his centre just evades Sigurdsson at the far post.

31 min Much more urgency from both sides as Swansea now break forward and Jordan Ayew's cross into the box is put behind for their first corner, which Sigurdsson takes, but Routledge just can't quite direct Fernandez's initial header on target from close range.

30 min CHANCE! But here come West Ham again as Andre Ayew finds space in the box and curls a left-footed shot towards the far post, but Fabianski makes another great low save to palm the ball away.

28 min Better from Swansea as Jordan Ayew does well to get to the right-hand byline, but his pull-back fails to find a teammate in the Hammers area.

25 min Just over the halfway point of the first half and West Ham have been the better side so far, while Swansea have offered very little going forward.

23 min CHANCE! West Ham have another sniff of goal as Lanzini gets into space and has a go from 25 yards, but the effort sails over the Swansea bar.

20 min CHANCE! Byram lofts the ball over to Antonio, who sends a cross of his own towards the back post where Snodgrass is on hand to head goalwards, but Fabianski gets down to save on the goalline.

17 min Still goalless at the London Stadium and I'd say we haven't really got out of second gear here, neither side has had a single shot on target, but West Ham have made the brighter start.

14 min Lanzini is hacked down by Jordan Ayew about 30 yards from the box, prompting the ref to give West Ham a free kick, but the Argentine subsequently rifles it over the bar.

12 min More attacking play from Antonio as he skilfully controls Fonte's long ball and forces a corner, but Snodgrass's delivery is overhit and leads to nothing but a goal kick for the opposition.

10 min PENALTY SHOUT! Antonio bursts through on goal and gets brought down by Mawson on the edge of the box, but nothing is given by the ref.

8 min Antonio is in space 25 yards out and decides to have a pop, but with eight Swansea players between him and the goal, the shot gets charged down.

6 min Jordan Ayew makes a decent run down the right flank but he is stopped on the edge of the box by a well-timed Masuaku challenge.

4 min A brief stoppage in play as Byram goes down clutching his side, but he seems alright to carry on.

3 min Quite cagey and nervy in the opening three minutes, which is to be expected given what's at stake here for both sides.

0 min KICKOFF! Friend blows his whistle and Swansea get the action underway!

2.58pm Both sets of players are now out on the London Stadium pitch and shaking hands - once the formalities are out the way, we'll get this relegation six-pointer underway!

2.55pm Kevin Friend is the referee today at the London Stadium.

2.52pm PREDICTION: This is a hard game to call, given both teams are both struggling in the league, both are suffering from poor form, and the last two games between the teams ended 4-1 apiece. However, Swansea were very good at the back against Spurs and only crumbled right at the death, and the Hammers should not pose as many problems as Tottenham in attack, while West Ham continue to be brittle at the back, so I'll say the Swans will claim a 3-1 win.

2.50pm Meanwhile, Swansea have lost four consecutive away games in the Premier League, conceding two or more goals on each occasion - they've never lost five in a row on the road in the competition.

2.48pm West Ham have lost their last five Premier League games - they haven't lost six in a row in the competition since March 2010.

2.46pm Defeat today would be the Hammers' 10th home loss in all competitions this season - they lost just four league and cup games at Upton Park last term.

2.44pm In his last six Premier League games against the Swans, Andy Carroll - on the bench today - has scored five times and assisted another three goals.

2.41pm The reverse fixture this season, which took place at the Liberty Stadium on Boxing Day, was a resounding 4-1 win for West Ham, Andre Ayew claiming his first Hammers goal against his former club to set his new side on course for a third league victory in a row.

2.38pm HEAD TO HEAD: Swansea won 4-1 away to West Ham in May 2016, becoming the final visiting team to win at Upton Park. That was the Welsh club's only win in their last eight games against the Hammers, with three draws and four defeats making up the remainder of the scorelines.

2.35pm And here is Paul Clement's take on the game: "We're in the bottom three and there are seven games to go, and West Ham are a team who have had their own troubles recently, so we have to go there believing we can get a result. We need to get a result, especially in the next two games because the games are running out now."

2.32pm Here is what Slaven Bilic has said about today's fixture: "We have to do the job. We wanted to do it before now. I didn't smell this, I didn't think we would lose five games. It's not 'can we do it', we have to do it and we've got to do it on Saturday. It is our job to keep the fans behind us the whole game because they are also going to be nervous... but it is in our hands and that is the best you can ask for. We are playing a team we have beaten, a team that is five points below us. We have big belief."

2.29pm But if Swansea win, they could very well move up to 17th and push Hull, who have a tough game at Manchester City today, back into the drop zone, and drag the Hammers into trouble as well as damaging their confidence further, what with having lost six league games on the trot.

2.26pm Victory for West Ham today would see them move to 36 points, eight ahead of Swansea, and with Hull City, Crystal Palace and Burnley all in decent form, that could potentially prove a knockout blow for the Swans and maybe give West Ham enough of a push to build on the result and edge out of trouble.

2.23pm Despite the traumatic manner in which they lost against Spurs, Paul Clement still took much heart from Swansea's display, and so he chooses not to make any changes to the XI ahead of what is a critically important game for both sides today.

2.21pm Meanwhile, Swansea have top scorer Fernando Llorente back on the subs' bench after recovering from a recent ankle problem, while right-back Kyle Naughton has been passed fit to play after injuring his hamstring in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is also in the starting XI following his heavy knock in midweek.

2.19pm However, the Hammers are still without the likes of first-team regulars Aaron Cresswell, Winston Reid, Angelo Ogbonna and Pedro Obiang due to injury.

2.17pm Slaven Bilic makes just one change from the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in midweek, with Robert Snodgrass replacing Andy Carroll, who had to be substituted early at the Emirates Stadium, but on the plus side, Michail Antonio is available despite him also coming off against the Gunners due to illness.

2.15pm SWANSEA SUBS: Amat, Ki, Nordfeldt, Montero, Narsingh, Kingsley, Llorente

2.14pm WEST HAM SUBS: Nordtveit, Feghouli, Carroll, Adrian, Sakho, Calleri, Fernandes

2.13pm SWANSEA STARTING XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Sigurdsson, Ayew, Routledge

2.12pm WEST HAM STARTING XI: Randolph, Byram, Fonte, Collins, Masuaku, Kouyate, Noble, Antonio, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Ayew

2.10pm Without further ado, let's bring you the team news from the London Stadium.

2.08pm However, all is not good at Swansea either at present - they've had their own troubles this season, and Paul Clement's honeymoon looks to be over with the club falling to three defeats in their last four games and without a win for over a month.

2.06pm If West Ham lose today, Swansea will be only two points behind them and the fear of a humiliating relegation just a few months after moving to the London Stadium could well force the club to dismiss under-fire manager Slaven Bilic.

2.04pm The Hammers are desperately looking for three points following five consecutive league defeats which has left them 15th in the table and five points above the bottom three, with Swansea the team in 18th looking to capitalise on the Londoners' poor form today.

2.02pm We're in the home stretch of the season now and this is where the relegation battle really intensifies as the London Stadium today will see two struggling teams desperately try to get points on board.