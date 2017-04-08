Slavisa Jokanovic: 'I trust in my team'

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic insists that he has complete "trust" in his team in their fight to finish in the Championship playoffs.

The Cottagers finally ascended into the playoff places last weekend, only to drop out again just three days later as a result of a 4-2 defeat at Derby County.

Jokanovic's side now have just six games of their season remaining and are two points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday in sixth, but the Serb remains confident of their playoff chances.

"After 40 games, I don't have any dilemma. I'm going to trust my team until the end of the season. I'm an ambitious man," he told the Fulham Chronicle. "I understand we have a fantastic chance to fight for a Premier League spot. I can understand some people don't trust enough. I always trust in my team.

"I don't think about a different player for a different squad. If I miss something or don't miss something in this moment of the competition, I believe my players can make important things.

"They'd done it this season already and I'm confident they can repeat their best performances this season and then I will encourage them until the last second in the competition. My job is to be head coach of this team. I will catch all the pressure around us. They must be confident and follow our way.

"Many people are talking about Derby – they want to push me to talk about our mistakes. I avoid that. I believe that's not the best decision in the moment. We're paid an expensive price. We made many interesting things. We scored two goals and we can score more and I'm confident we are mentally ready to fight and make important things."

Next up for Fulham is a home encounter with Ipswich Town this afternoon.