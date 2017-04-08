Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Kouyate (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Result: West Ham United boosted in survival fight with victory over Swansea City

Cheikhou Kouyate of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Leicester City at the Boleyn Ground on August 15, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
West Ham United claim a crucial 1-0 win over fellow Premier League strugglers Swansea City in Saturday's clash at the London Stadium.
West Ham United have given themselves a huge boost in their fight for Premier League survival with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Swansea City in Saturday's clash at the London Stadium.

Slaven Bilic's future had been under question with the Hammers reeling from five consecutive league defeats, but he will have done his chances of hanging onto the hotseat no harm with their performance and result against the Swans.

The hosts took a deserved lead just before half-time when Cheikhou Kouyate collected a Robert Snodgrass pass, strode into space and rifled a ferocious strike past Lukasz Fabianski from 25 yards out.

Swansea improved in the second half following a double substitution at the break, with Luciano Narsingh coming closest to an equaliser for the visitors in the 82nd minute, but his powerful strike went just over.

The result puts 14th-placed West Ham on 36 points, eight ahead of 18th-placed Swansea, with both teams having just six games left this season.

