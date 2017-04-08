Doncaster Rovers have earned promotion back to League One at the first time of asking.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|P
|Doncaster RoversDoncaster
|41
|25
|9
|7
|81
|46
|35
|84
|2
|Plymouth ArgylePlymouth
|41
|24
|6
|11
|61
|42
|19
|78
|3
|Portsmouth
|41
|22
|8
|11
|66
|36
|30
|74
|4
|Luton TownLuton
|41
|17
|15
|9
|58
|37
|21
|66
|5
|Stevenage
|41
|20
|5
|16
|65
|56
|9
|65
|6
|Exeter CityExeter
|41
|18
|8
|15
|65
|49
|16
|62
|7
|Carlisle UnitedCarlisle
|41
|16
|14
|11
|59
|60
|-1
|62
|8
|Blackpool
|41
|15
|15
|11
|62
|44
|18
|60
|9
|Cambridge UnitedCambridge
|41
|17
|9
|15
|53
|45
|8
|60
|10
|Colchester UnitedColchester
|41
|17
|9
|15
|60
|54
|6
|60
|11
|Wycombe WanderersWycombe
|41
|16
|11
|14
|52
|50
|2
|59
|12
|Accrington StanleyAccrington
|41
|15
|13
|13
|54
|51
|3
|58
|13
|Mansfield TownMansfield
|41
|15
|13
|13
|49
|46
|3
|58
|14
|Grimsby Town
|41
|15
|10
|16
|50
|54
|-4
|55
|15
|Notts County
|41
|15
|7
|19
|48
|67
|-19
|52
|16
|Barnet
|41
|12
|15
|14
|50
|55
|-5
|51
|17
|Crewe AlexandraCrewe
|41
|12
|12
|17
|48
|59
|-11
|48
|18
|Crawley TownCrawley
|41
|13
|9
|19
|48
|63
|-15
|48
|19
|Morecambe
|41
|13
|8
|20
|48
|65
|-17
|47
|20
|Yeovil TownYeovil
|41
|10
|16
|15
|43
|56
|-13
|46
|21
|Cheltenham TownCheltenham
|41
|10
|13
|18
|45
|59
|-14
|43
|22
|Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool
|41
|10
|12
|19
|50
|68
|-18
|42
|23
|Newport County
|41
|9
|12
|20
|45
|64
|-19
|39
|24
|Leyton Orient
|41
|9
|5
|27
|41
|75
|-34
|32
