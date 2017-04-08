Sheffield United promoted to Championship

Sheffield United win promotion back to the Championship after a six-year absence.

Sheffield United have won promotion back to the Championship after a six-year absence.

The confirmation of the Blades' return to the second tier, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Northampton Town, was particularly poignant for manager Chris Wilder as it came in a match against a club that he had also earned promotion with one year prior.

Wilder now boasts a record of taking 187 points from 88 games across the last two seasons with United and Town.

United had been behind in the encounter after Marc Richards put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half time, but second-half goals from Leon Clarke and John Fleck successfully turned the contest and extended the side's unbeaten league run to 13 games.

Sheffield now have a nine-point advantage over second-placed Bolton Wanderers and will be crowned champions should they avoid defeat at relegation-threatened Port Vale next weekend.

Should Sheffield Wednesday be unsuccessful in gaining promotion to the Premier League this season, next season will mark the first time the two major Sheffield clubs have played together in the Championship since 2009-10.