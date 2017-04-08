Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Team News: Llorente on bench for unchanged Swans

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Swansea City's Fernando Llorente starts this afternoon's trip to West Ham United on the bench.
Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 14:17 UK

The Swans' top scorer, who has been kept out of the past two games with an ankle problem, has been deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

The hosting Hammers, meanwhile, show just the one change from midweek's defeat to Arsenal, as Andy Carroll - forced off against the Gunners due to injury - is replaced in attack by Robert Snodgrass.

West Ham United: Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku, Noble, Kouyate, Antonio, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Ayew
Subs: Adrian, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Feghouli, Carroll, Sakho, Calleri

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Sigurdsson, Ayew, Routledge
Subs: Amat, Ki, Nordfeldt, Montero, Narsingh, Kingsley, Llorente

Follow all the action from the London Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

