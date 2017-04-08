Team News: Llorente on bench for unchanged Swans

Swansea City's Fernando Llorente starts this afternoon's trip to West Ham United on the bench.

The Swans' top scorer, who has been kept out of the past two games with an ankle problem, has been deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

The hosting Hammers, meanwhile, show just the one change from midweek's defeat to Arsenal, as Andy Carroll - forced off against the Gunners due to injury - is replaced in attack by Robert Snodgrass.

West Ham United: Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku, Noble, Kouyate, Antonio, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Ayew

Subs: Adrian, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Feghouli, Carroll, Sakho, Calleri

Swansea City: Fabianski, Naughton, Mawson, Fernandez, Olsson, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Sigurdsson, Ayew, Routledge

Subs: Amat, Ki, Nordfeldt, Montero, Narsingh, Kingsley, Llorente

