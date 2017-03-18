Mar 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
SwanseaSwansea City
 

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente fit to face Bournemouth

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Swansea City manager Paul Clement confirms that Fernando Llorente is fit to face Bournemouth on Saturday, but reveals that Angel Rangel could miss the rest of the season.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 17:38 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has confirmed that Fernando Llorente will be fit to face relegation rivals Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Swans' top-scorer was forced off before half time during his side's 2-1 defeat to Hull City in another relegation battle last weekend - a result that saw Swansea's six-point gap to the bottom three cut in half.

The Spanish striker has since recovered from his dead leg, but Clement also confirmed that Martin Olsson and Angel Rangel will miss the game, with the latter expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season with a broken foot.

"Fernando is okay and is training with the group, as is Kyle Naughton who we lost in the latter stages of the Burnley game," he told reporters.

"Both of those players have returned to training, but Martin Olsson has not, and Stephen Kingsley will replace him this weekend. We picked up a few injuries at Hull last week.

"Angel Rangel has had surgery on a broken bone in his foot. He actually tried to carry on in the game thinking he had rolled his ankle, but the scan showed a crack in the bone. The surgery is to quicken the healing process and he will be out between eight and 12 weeks, so he is unlikely to play this season."

Victory for the Swans this weekend would see them move level on points with 14th-place Bournemouth.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015 in Nottingham, England.
