Swansea City manager Paul Clement has talked up the importance of Fernando Llorente to his side's survival hopes.

The Spanish striker has scored 10 goals since the end of November, including five in his last six outings, to lift the Swans off the bottom of the table and five points clear of the relegation zone.

Llorente scored two headers to fire Swansea to a 3-2 victory over Burnley last time out, and Clement praised the World Cup winner's dominance in the air.

"Llorente is wonderful at heading the ball. He is doing very well and he's proven to be a key player during this period," he told reporters.

Swansea will look to make it six wins in nine league games when they face relegation rivals Hull City on Saturday.