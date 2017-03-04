Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
Attendance: 20,679
SwanseaSwansea City
3-2
Burnley
Llorente (13', 92'), Olsson (70')
Fer (57'), Cork (85')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Gray (20' pen., 61')
Ward (9'), Mee (54')

Sean Dyche "frustrated" by Swansea City defeat

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche claims that his side deserved a point from their late 3-2 defeat to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 23:03 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has said that he is "frustrated" by his side's late 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swansea City this afternoon.

The Clarets came from behind to lead at the Liberty Stadium through an Andre Gray brace, but Martin Olsson levelled things up before Fernando Llorente's 92nd-minute winner handed the Swans a crucial three points.

However, Dyche believes that the goal should have been disallowed for a foul by Llorente on Ben Mee and claims that his side deserved a point from the game.

"The one at the end is a foul. We see that given in the Premier League, to have a hand that big in your back," Dyche told reporters.

"So we're coming away frustrated with a decision at the end. I thought they were the better side and we would have nicked a good point today.

"I'm more interested in the performances. If you're doing that well you'll do things right. But we weren't like we have been."

The defeat leaves Burnley 12th in the table, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

