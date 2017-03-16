Paul Clement: "No need to panic"

Swansea City manager Paul Clement insists that there is "absolutely no need to panic" as the club fight for Premier League survival.
The Swans have won four of their eight games since Clement took the reins in January to move out of the dropzone, but suffered a fresh setback with a 2-1 defeat at relegation rivals Hull City last weekend.

The side remain three points clear of danger but with back-to-back encounters against fellow strugglers Bournemouth and Middlesbrough up next, Clement believes that his players have no reason to "lose confidence".

"The players know that we have picked up 15 points in nine games since the turn of the year," he told reporters today. "We have 10 games to go. If we pick up the same sort of number of points, we will be fine.

"There's absolutely no need to panic. We have done really well over the last eight or nine weeks and there's no need to lose confidence because one result didn't go our way."

The game against the Cherries kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

Paul Clement: 'We were not good enough'
