Swansea City defender Angel Rangel has revealed that he broke a metatarsal bone in his right foot during his side's 2-1 defeat to Hull City on Saturday.

The 34-year-old right-back was substituted after 33 minutes of the Premier League match at the KCOM Stadium and posted about his injury on Twitter on Sunday.

He wrote: "Absolutely gutted to have fractured the metatarsal of my right foot in yesterday's game. A big setback but I'll come back stronger!"

The Spaniard also posted an X-ray of his right foot and a photo of the same foot in a plastic boot.

Saturday's defeat left Swansea 16th in the table, three points above the final relegation spot ahead of their trip to fellow strugglers Bournemouth next weekend.