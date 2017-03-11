Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Niasse (70', 79')
N'Diaye (45'), Huddlestone (56'), Markovic (73')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mawson (92')
Olsson (45')

Marco Silva, Paul Clement unhappy with state of Hull City pitch

A general view of the KC Stadium is taken ahead of the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Chelsea in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on March 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Marco Silva admits that something has got to change if Hull City and Hull FC are to continue sharing a ground due to the poor state of the KCOM Stadium pitch.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 21:54 UK

Marco Silva has insisted that it is "impossible" for Hull City to continue sharing a ground with rugby league side Hull FC due to the state of the KCOM Stadium playing surface.

The Tigers beat Swansea City 2-1 on Humberside on Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Hull FC's Super League victory over St Helens on the same pitch.

Markings from the rugby match could be visibly seen on the turf, making matters difficult for both sides and drawing criticism from both managers at the end of the 90 minutes.

Swansea boss Paul Clement said: "It's not a good pitch that's for sure. But it's not an ideal situation to have a rugby league game on the pitch the night before. In my opinion that's not right.

"I'm sure Marco isn't happy with that either. He likes his teams to play football and the surface didn't allow his team to do that."

In response, Silva told reporters: "There's so many things the club needs to improve. One team plays rugby on the Friday and then we play - for me, it's impossible at this level. I've said this to our board. It's impossible.

"Any kind of game, never mind a rugby league game, the night before a Premier League game, in my opinion that's not right."

Hull, who have now beaten Swansea three times this season in league and cup, are 18th in the top flight and just one point from safety.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Read Next:
Paul Clement: 'We were not good enough'
>
