Marco Silva has insisted that it is "impossible" for Hull City to continue sharing a ground with rugby league side Hull FC due to the state of the KCOM Stadium playing surface.

The Tigers beat Swansea City 2-1 on Humberside on Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Hull FC's Super League victory over St Helens on the same pitch.

Markings from the rugby match could be visibly seen on the turf, making matters difficult for both sides and drawing criticism from both managers at the end of the 90 minutes.

Swansea boss Paul Clement said: "It's not a good pitch that's for sure. But it's not an ideal situation to have a rugby league game on the pitch the night before. In my opinion that's not right.

"I'm sure Marco isn't happy with that either. He likes his teams to play football and the surface didn't allow his team to do that."

In response, Silva told reporters: "There's so many things the club needs to improve. One team plays rugby on the Friday and then we play - for me, it's impossible at this level. I've said this to our board. It's impossible.

Hull, who have now beaten Swansea three times this season in league and cup, are 18th in the top flight and just one point from safety.