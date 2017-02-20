Marc Sneyd commits to Hull FC with new two-year deal

Marc Sneyd of Hull FC in action during the First Utility Super League match between Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos at KC Stadium on March 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Marc Sneyd says that he is "really happy" to have signed a new deal with Hull FC, keeping him in place at the KCOM Stadium until the end of 2019.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 19:22 UK

Scrum-half Marc Sneyd has penned a new contract with Hull FC to keep him in place at the club until the end of 2019.

The 26-year-old, the Black & Whites' star player in the Challenge Cup win over Warrington Wolves last term, was due to see his deal expire at the end of the year.

Sneyd becomes the latest Hull player to commit his future, claiming that he was never in doubt that he wants to remain at the KCOM Stadium in order to win further major honours.

"I'm really happy to be staying at the club and to take up the option," he told the club's official website. "We had a good year last year and the whole team played really well, which made my job a lot easier.

"A few lads recently have extended their deals with the club and it shows that people realise how good it is here and what potential we have. Hopefully we can have similar success to what we had last year."

Sneyd, who has previously played for Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers, was named Hull's Player of the Year in 2016.

A general view of the KC Stadium during the FA Cup with Budweiser Third Round match between Hull City and Leyton Orient at the KC Stadium on January 5, 2013
Read Next:
Hull City's stadium to change names
>
View our homepages for Marc Sneyd, Rugby League
Your Comments
More Hull FC News
Marc Sneyd of Hull FC in action during the First Utility Super League match between Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos at KC Stadium on March 5, 2015
Marc Sneyd commits to Hull FC with new two-year deal
 Garreth Carvell of Hull FC in action during the Super League match between Hull FC and Catalans Dragons at KC Stadium on February 14, 2014 in Hull, England.
Result: Hull FC see off Catalans Dragons to reach Challenge Cup semi-finals
 A general view of the KC Stadium during the FA Cup with Budweiser Third Round match between Hull City and Leyton Orient at the KC Stadium on January 5, 2013
Hull City's stadium to change names due to sponsor
Result: Catalans Dragons edge out Hull FCPaea: "There's no reward for effort"Result: Giants run in six tries against Hull FCAdam Pearson quit Leeds to focus on HullResult: Wigan Warriors hold off Hull FC comeback
Result: Warrington Wolves ease past Hull FCReport: Jordan Rankin to join WakefieldResult: Leeds Rhinos battle past Hull FCResult: Saints fall to costly home defeatHull FC land forward duo
> Hull FC Homepage


Super League TablePPTS
1Castleford Tigers12
2Wigan Warriors12
3Catalans Dragons12
4Hull FC12
5St Helens12
6Leeds Rhinos22
7Salford Red Devils22
8Widnes Vikings00
9Wakefield Trinity Wildcats10
10Warrington Wolves10
11Huddersfield Giants10
12Leigh Centurions20
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand