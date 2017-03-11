Mar 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
0-0
SwanseaSwansea City
 
Team News: Curtis Davies on bench for Hull City

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Curtis Davies returns to Hull City's matchday squad for the visit of Swansea City this afternoon.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 15:15 UK

The defender, who stands to make his first appearance since the end of January due to a hamstring injury, starts on the bench while Marco Silva makes two changes to his starting XI from the defeat to Leicester City.

Abel Hernandez and Omar Elabdellaoui are handed starts in place of Oumar Niasse and Ahmed Elmohamady as Hull strive to defeat the Swans for a third time this season.

Paul Clement has also made two changes from last weekend's outing, a 3-2 victory over Burnley.

Angel Rangel stands in for Kyle Naughton in defence after the latter picked up a hamstring injury, while Wayne Routledge comes in for Luciano Narsingh.

Hull City: Jakupovic; Robertson, Maguire, Rannochia, Elabdellaoui; Huddlestone; N'Diaye, Clucas, Grosicki, Markovic, Hernandez
Subs: Marshall, Davies, Meyler, Maloney, Diomande, Elmohamady

Swansea City: Fabianski; Olsson, Mawson, Fernandez, Rangel; Cork, Fer, Carroll; Sigurdsson, Llorente, Routledge
Subs: Nordfeldt, Kingsley, Amat, Britton, Narsingh, Ayew, Borja

Follow all the action from the KCOM Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

