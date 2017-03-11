Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Swansea City at the KCOM Stadium.
Both managers have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since appointing new managers at the turn of the year, but it is the visitors who have managed to claw themselves away from danger.
The Swans head into this match sitting 16th in the table and six points ahead of their opponents, with anything less than victory for the Tigers this afternoon likely to put a nail into their top-flight coffin.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Humberside with our extensive updates below.
2.02pmHull chief Marco Silva's galvanising effect led to widespread praise from outsiders, though those who slated his appointment notably remained quiet, helping to turn a doomed Hull side into one showing far more fight. That said, their recent form has not been great - one point from six in winnable fixtures - and they now require maximum points this afternoon if they are to keep their survival hopes alive and well. A big day of football ahead, so let's crack on with some team news.
2.00pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Swansea City at the KCOM Stadium. Both of these sides have looked much stronger since appointing new managers at the turn of the year, but it is the visitors who have enjoyed a more prolonged bounce under Paul Clement to claw themselves five points clear of danger.