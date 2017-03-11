Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Hull City and Swansea City at the KCOM Stadium.

Both managers have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since appointing new managers at the turn of the year, but it is the visitors who have managed to claw themselves away from danger.

The Swans head into this match sitting 16th in the table and six points ahead of their opponents, with anything less than victory for the Tigers this afternoon likely to put a nail into their top-flight coffin.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Humberside with our extensive updates below.

