Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
3-1
Hull City
Fuchs (28'), Mahrez (59'), Huddlestone (90' og.)
Drinkwater (49')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Clucas (15')
Huddlestone (89')

Marco Silva: "The numbers are not good for us"

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Marco Silva says that things do not look "good" after they fall to a 3-1 defeat at fellow relegation battlers Leicester City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 18:06 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has admitted that things look bleak for his side after they suffered a 3-1 defeat at fellow relegation battlers Leicester City this afternoon.

The Tigers had claimed a decent return of eight points from Silva's first six games in charge but today's result, coupled with wins for Crystal Palace and Swansea City, left them five points from safety in the table.

Speaking after the game, Silva said that he thought his team had played "well" but cited their lack of finishing as the reason for their downfall at the King Power.

"It is good when you play well and are close to the result, but most importantly we need to take points," he said. "We were better in the first half and scored from a counter-attack. They had a good reaction but after half time, the score was fair.

"We had two good chances in the second half, but they ended up scoring two. We did not put the ball into the net.

"The numbers are not good for us, that is clear. We need to fight but when you have chances to score, that is what makes the difference. We need to always fight, but we can rest and analyse the game now. We have to prepare for the next game."

Next up for Silva's side is a crucial home encounter with the Swans next Saturday.

Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157557332452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155654302450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
