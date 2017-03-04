Hull City manager Marco Silva says that things do not look "good" after they fall to a 3-1 defeat at fellow relegation battlers Leicester City.

The Tigers had claimed a decent return of eight points from Silva's first six games in charge but today's result, coupled with wins for Crystal Palace and Swansea City, left them five points from safety in the table.

Speaking after the game, Silva said that he thought his team had played "well" but cited their lack of finishing as the reason for their downfall at the King Power.

"It is good when you play well and are close to the result, but most importantly we need to take points," he said. "We were better in the first half and scored from a counter-attack. They had a good reaction but after half time, the score was fair.

"We had two good chances in the second half, but they ended up scoring two. We did not put the ball into the net.

"The numbers are not good for us, that is clear. We need to fight but when you have chances to score, that is what makes the difference. We need to always fight, but we can rest and analyse the game now. We have to prepare for the next game."

Next up for Silva's side is a crucial home encounter with the Swans next Saturday.