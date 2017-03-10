General view of Liberty Stadium

Luciano Narsingh: 'Paul Clement gives me confidence'

Swansea City winger Luciano Narsingh praises boss Paul Clement for being able to help boost his confidence following his arrival at the club.
Swansea City winger Luciano Narsingh has talked up the motivational qualities of new coach Paul Clement following his arrival at the club.

January signing Narsingh earned his first start under the new Swans coach last weekend during the club's memorable 3-2 victory over Burnley, leaving the Dutch midfielder to praise the way in which Clement has been able to boost his confidence.

"Paul Clement has been fantastic to me," the Holland international told the club's official website.

"I was his first signing and I want to repay him for the faith he has shown in me. He wants me to take risks and he has given me a lot of confidence.

"As a winger you need to think freely in your head – if I make a mistake four times in a row he won't shout at me. He will say 'try it for a fifth time'. That's what you want to hear as a player in my position."

Clement's Swansea side currently find themselves five points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games left to play.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Clement: 'Nine teams in relegation battle'
