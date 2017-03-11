Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Lincoln City

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Lincoln City at the Emirates Stadium.

The hosts come into this match sitting 88 places above their non-league opponents in the English football pyramid and looking for a response following their humiliating exit from the Champions League in midweek.

Lincoln, meanwhile, have already made history by being the first non-league side to reach the last eight since 1914 and are bidding to pull off arguably the biggest FA Cup shock of all time to make it to Wembley this afternoon.

