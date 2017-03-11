Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Lincoln City

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Lincoln City at the Emirates Stadium.
The hosts come into this match sitting 88 places above their non-league opponents in the English football pyramid and looking for a response following their humiliating exit from the Champions League in midweek.
Lincoln, meanwhile, have already made history by being the first non-league side to reach the last eight since 1914 and are bidding to pull off arguably the biggest FA Cup shock of all time to make it to Wembley this afternoon.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of Sports Mole's minute-by-minute updates below.
4.46pmHowever, Arsenal do come into the game in poor for that stretches further back than their Champions League humbling on Tuesday. The Gunners have now lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only victories in that time coming against Premier League strugglers Hull City and non-league Sutton United. Defeat to Liverpool last weekend saw them slip out of the top four in the Premier League, and another loss today - as unthinkable as it may be for Arsenal fans - would make it three defeats on the bounce for the first time in a year.
4.44pmThe Gunners must somehow get that defeat out of their mind and focus on the FA Cup now, and while every neutral in the country will be rooting for Lincoln to win Arsenal rarely slip up in these types of games. Indeed, they have only ever lost one FA Cup tie against lower-league opposition under Wenger and you have to go back to 1911 for the last time they were beaten by a non-league club in this competition.
4.42pmTuesday's Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich reiterated how far Arsenal are away from Europe's elite, with the German giants scoring five times in 30 second-half minutes as the Gunners capitulated following a red card for Laurent Koscielny. Recovering the 5-1 deficit from the first leg always looked to be an impossible job, but the manner of their collapse was damning and the 10-2 aggregate defeat now stands as the heaviest ever suffered by an English club in the Champions League.
4.40pmOnce again it looks as though the FA Cup is Arsenal's only realistic chance of silverware this season, and it is a competition that they enjoy a rich history in. No team has ever lifted the oldest trophy in world football on more occasions than the Gunners, while Wenger himself has won the competition a record-equalling six times. However, even a third FA Cup success in the space of four years is unlikely to be enough to appease a large bulk of the Arsenal fans who have grown frustrated at the team's lack of progress in recent years.
4.38pmArsenal legend Ian Wright claimed that this is currently the worst period in the club's history and, while that may be a bit of an exaggeration, there is no doubting the growing unrest amongst the fans. In truth, it has been bubbling for a number of years now, but another season of battling for the top four rather than the title and a last-16 elimination from the Champions League has led to even more calls than ever for Arsene Wenger to bring an end to his time at the club.
4.36pmWe will have a closer look at that team news a little later, but for now let's turn our attention to Arsenal, who come up against non-league opposition for the second round in a row having dispatched of Sutton United last month. On paper, it is the kindest draw the Gunners could have wished for but there is the lingering threat of knowing just how much damage a defeat today would do for a side already in a spot of bother at the moment.
4.34pmLINCOLN SUBS: Marriott, Margetts, McMenemy, McCombe, Calder, Ward, Etheridge
4.34pmLINCOLN STARTING XI: Farman; Wood, Habergham, Waterfall, Muldoon, Power, Rhead, Hawkridge, Raggett, Arnold, Woodyard
4.32pmARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Gabriel, Monreal, Coquelin, Iwobi, Ozil, Lucas
4.32pmARSENAL STARTING XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Ramsey, Xhaka, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez; Giroud
4.30pmGood afternoon! Thank you very much for joining Sports Mole for today's FA Cup quarter-final between Arsenal and Lincoln City at the Emirates Stadium. Monday night's clash between Chelsea and Manchester United may be the most glamorous tie of the round, but this is arguably the most intriguing as non-league Lincoln look to continue their dream run in the competition with what would be quite possibly the biggest upset in FA Cup history. Let's start with a look at the team news...