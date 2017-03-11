Hull City loan winger Lazar Markovic insists that a home advantage could be important for the Tigers as they prepare to face Swansea City in the Premier League.

Marco Silva's charges are fighting hard for survival towards the foot of the table and currently find themselves four points from safety down in 19th place.

"All the points are very important. The three points against Swansea are a very important achievement but the game is also important for them. We'll see what will happen in that match," said Markovic, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

"Playing in front of the home supporters is very important. We feel better. We have similar feelings away from home but it's easier to player at home. That's why we are more successful."

Markovic has yet to feature in a home league game for the Tigers, having been ruled out against parent club Liverpool and injured during his side's recent clash with Burnley.