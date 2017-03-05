New Transfer Talk header

Report: Newcastle United interested in Hull City defender Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Championship high-flyers Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Hull City defender Harry Maguire.
Newcastle United have expressed an interest in signing Hull City defender Harry Maguire, according to reports.

Over the course of this season, the 23-year-old has broken into the Tigers' starting line-up and established himself as a key member of their back line.

According to The Sun, Magpies manager Rafael Benitez is keen to strengthen in the centre of defence and he has identified Maguire as a potential signing should they reach the Premier League.

Newcastle are said to have set aside £12m for the purchase, while Maguire is reportedly keen to depart the KCOM Stadium if the right offer comes in.

However, it is suggested that Hull would want in the region of £15m if they were to consider parting ways with the centre-back, who is said to be on the radar of numerous other clubs.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
Your Comments
expand
 