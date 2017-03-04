Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Marco Silva expects Hull City to face 'motivated' Leicester City

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Marco Silva warns his Hull City players to be prepared for a "difficult game" when they take on fellow strugglers Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this weekend.
Hull City manager Marco Silva admits to being "surprised" by Leicester City's slump in form this season, but believes their win against Liverpool may provide a turning point.

The Foxes dropped into the relegation zone for the first time this campaign prior to Monday night's clash with the Reds after losing five games in a row without scoring a goal.

However, Silva believes that the subsequent 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium, showing all the hallmarks of the side that cantered to the Premier League title last term against 5,000-1 odds, provides an ominous sign ahead of Hull's trip to the East Midlands on Saturday.

"I was surprised by Leicester because they are a good team with some very good players," he told reporters. "You can not forget what they achieved last season and also at home this campaign.

"I saw a team with a big motivation against Liverpool and I expect the same again. For sure we have a difficult game against Leicester but we must improve on our away form."

Silva also revealed that he is "confident" defender Harry Maguire will be fit to play a part this weekend after picking up a knee injury in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
