Hull City manager Marco Silva admits to being "surprised" by Leicester City's slump in form this season, but believes their win against Liverpool may provide a turning point.
The Foxes dropped into the relegation zone for the first time this campaign prior to Monday night's clash with the Reds after losing five games in a row without scoring a goal.
However, Silva believes that the subsequent 3-1 victory at the King Power Stadium, showing all the hallmarks of the side that cantered to the Premier League title last term against 5,000-1 odds, provides an ominous sign ahead of Hull's trip to the East Midlands on Saturday.
"I was surprised by Leicester because they are a good team with some very good players," he told reporters. "You can not forget what they achieved last season and also at home this campaign.
"I saw a team with a big motivation against Liverpool and I expect the same again. For sure we have a difficult game against Leicester but we must improve on our away form."
Silva also revealed that he is "confident" defender Harry Maguire will be fit to play a part this weekend after picking up a knee injury in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Burnley.